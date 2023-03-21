Home

Twitter To Increase Long-Form Tweets To 10K Characters Soon: Elon Musk

San Francisco: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the micro-blogging platform will soon increase the long-form tweets to 10,000 characters, along with simple formatting tools.

When a user posted, “Genius, @twitter and @elonmusk decision to allow long-form content on Twitter is brilliant product design. There will be less click bait type of articles and people staying on Twitter for longer.”

Musk replied: “Increasing long form to 10k characters soon, along with simple formatting tools.”

“And making it much easier for writers to charge subscription fees for premium content.”

Musk had also said earlier this month that the company will extend “long-form tweets” to 10,000 characters.

Last month, the company had announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform.

Only Blue subscribers can post longer tweets, but non-subscribers can read, reply, retweet and quote tweets to them.

Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters, which still applies to non-subscribers.

