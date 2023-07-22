Home

Twitter To Limit The Number Of DMs Unverified Users Can Send, Here’s What It Means

The move comes on heels of Twitter rolling out a direct message setting, after which messages from verified users whom the user doesn’t follow will be moved to a secondary "message request inbox".

New Delhi: Twitter has announced to restrict direct messages (DMs) for unverified accounts in order to reduce spam on the platform. The company said it will soon be implementing some changes “in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages”, adding that unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send.

To send unlimited DMs, a Twitter user will now need to pay for a Twitter Blue subscription. Twitter is yet to disclose specific information about the daily limits it plans to implement, although it mentions that users can subscribe to Twitter Blue to send more messages. Unverified accounts are those who have not signed up for Twitter Blue.

We’ll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages. Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. Subscribe today to send more messages: https://t.co/0CI4NTRw75 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 21, 2023

Last week, the micro-blogging platform added a new messages setting to help reduce the number of spam messages in DMs. With the new setting enabled, messages from users who you follow will arrive in your primary inbox, and messages from verified users who you don’t follow will be sent to your message request inbox.

“Users who previously had their permissions set to allow message requests from everyone will be migrated to this new setting, but can switch back at any time,” said the company.

Prior to this, Musk had put “temporary” rate limits on reading tweets. He had said that “If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying”.

Twitter last week claimed that more than 99.99 per cent of Tweet impressions are from healthy content or content that does not violate the platform’s rules. “Our commitment to our community is simple and clear — maintain free expression and make Twitter a safe space for everyone,” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted.

“We will continue to remove the most serious violations of our rules, such as illegal content, and suspend bad actors from our platform,” Twitter said.

The subscription service is available in India for a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices for individual user accounts.

Brands and organisations will have to sign up for a significantly pricier ‘Verified for Organisations’ programme, whose subscription starts at $1,000 per month. These accounts will receive a gold checkmark and a square avatar. In India, the service is priced at Rs 82,300 per month.

