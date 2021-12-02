New Delhi: Twitter users in India on Thursday complained about a sudden drop in their follower count on the platform. According to the Twitterati, the follower drop count ranges from hundreds to thousands. This is not the first time that the netizens have complained about such issue. To recall, earlier this year in June, many users including imminent personalities, including actor Anupam Kher, tweeted about losing 80,000 followers within a few days.Also Read - Twitter Suffers Outage For Web Users in India Amid New CEO Buzz

At that time, Twitter, in a statement, had said that it “regularly challenges accounts to validate or confirm account details, like a password or phone number, to better protect the integrity of the conversation on Twitter.” Also Read - UK Watchdog Directs Facebook to Sell Online GIF Platform Giphy | Details Inside

While many users were seriously concerned about this sudden dip in the followers count, some meme-makers, on the other other hand, used everything from movie stills to popular dialogues to capture their current mood. Also Read - 'Looks Like I Might..': Parag Agrawal’s First Tweet When He Joined Twitter as an Employee

Take a look: