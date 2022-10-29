New Delhi: Several Twitter users have in the recent days got removal notice from their verified accounts. A new phishing scam seems to have surfaced as many users alleged that they received messages about being put on ‘Twitter removal notice list’.Also Read - Kanye West Back On Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover: Will Donald Trump Be Next?

The ‘Removal Notice’ from the users’ verified handle says that their account is inauthentic. It is suspected that the scammers are sending notifications to users saying they have been added to a blacklist and to maintain the blue badge users need to submit an appeal by clicking on a link via NewAppealStart. However, the users must know that it is a new phishing scam and they should not click on any such links. Also Read - Twitter To Be Delisted From New York Stock Exchange on Nov 8, Says Securities And Exchange Commission

Here’s what users said on Twitter:

Well that's a new phishing style I haven't seen before… (Please don't visit this link unless you're a malware analyst on a VM!) I just got notification I was added to a "Removal Notice" list by "Twitter". Sure Jan. pic.twitter.com/ueOvVvqj7j — Katie Nickels (@likethecoins) October 29, 2022

Also Read - Richie Rich: Parag Agrawal Will Receive This MASSIVE Amount From Twitter After His Termination. Deets Inside

This “Removal Notice” scam is Digital Kidnapping for narcissists. “Leave my beautiful check mark alone!!!” pic.twitter.com/vVCvXOMx8X — Kevin Kunzmann (@NotADoctorKevin) October 29, 2022

@elonmusk I just got a removal notice saying my account is fake. So now my real identity is under threat from your algorithm? 🙄 — Anjana Menon (@menonanj) October 29, 2022

Someone’s trying to run a scam on here. If you get added to the Twitter Removal Notice list don’t click the link. pic.twitter.com/RGu2TrcaCL — Richard NewBe Afraid, Be Very Afraid (@RICHARDLNEWBY) October 29, 2022

The development comes at a time when the Central government on Friday announced amendments to its information technology (IT) rules that will apply to social media companies, in a move likely to be seen as a reining in of big tech firms.

The Centre also on Friday notified rules under which it will set up appellate panels to redress grievances that users may have against decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content.

The three-member Grievance Appellate Committee(s) will be set in three months, a gazette notification issued by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) said.

The government has, in the new rules, added objectionable religious content (with intent to incite violence) alongside pornography, trademark infringements, fake information and something that could be a threat to sovereignty of the nation that users can flag to social media platforms. Their decisions on such flaggings can be challenged in the grievance committees.

Soon after the amendments were notified, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted: “Empowering users. Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) has been introduced for hearing appeals against decisions of Grievance Officer appointed by the intermediary”.