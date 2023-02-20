Home

Twitter Users Soon Will Be Able To Earn Money Via Micro-Blogging App. Here Is What Elon Musk Said

Replying to a user, Elon Musk hinted on how people might as well starting earning via Twitter.

Twitter Latest Update: Tesla , Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s every other tweet seems to be making the headlines these days. Ever since his acquisition over social media platform, the Chief Twit has received lot of flak for his decisions. From paid subscriptions to new features, the journey at Twitter has been nothing short than a rollercoaster ride. In one his latest conversation with a twitter user, he hinted on how people can make money on Twitter.

Musk, on Monday tweeted that the micro-blogging platform is “spinning up subscriptions” so that users can “charge” their followers for specific content.

When one user posted a long tweet with the new Blue feature that allows subscribers to create tweets of up to 4,000 characters., Musk replied, “Good use of long tweet! Next update will allow much longer tweets with basic formatting, so you can post any content on Twitter.”

Good use of long tweet! Next update will allow much longer tweets with basic formatting, so you can post any content on Twitter. We’re also spinning up subscriptions, so you can charge people for some content and they can easily pay with one click. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2023



“We’re also spinning up subscriptions, so you can charge people for some content and they can easily pay with one click.”

While one user asked, “Charging to read a tweet? Or paywall?”, another commented, “Great idea. Now an author can publish his entire book on Twitter perhaps one chapter at a time. Leave the first few tweets as free and rest paid.”

The upcoming feature will be a great opportunity for the users to earn money from their followers on the micro-blogging platform. Meanwhile, last week, the micro-blogging platform announced that it will no longer allow non-Twitter Blue users to use text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method, after March 20.

Earlier this month, Twitter had confirmed that it will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India.

Moreover, Blue subscribers in the US can create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Blue users will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline.

