Twitter Will Delete 1.5 Billion Inactive Accounts: Elon Musk Says Names Up For Grabs

Twitter Latest News Today: Elon Musk on Friday announced that Twitter will delete and free names of 1.5 billion accounts that have been inactive for years on the platform. He also added that Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status.

“Twitter will soon start freeing the namespace of 1.5 billion accounts. These are obvious account deletions with no tweets and no login for years,” Elon Musk said.

Elon Musk further added that the micro-blogging platform is working on a process to inform the users whether their tweets have been suppressed under a process known as shadow banning and they can appeal against the ban.

“So, you know clearly if you’ve been shadow-banned, the reason why and how to appeal,” he said. Twitter has been accused of suppressing certain political speech on the platform.

The ‘Twitter Files 2’ revealed that the micro-blogging platform, under a secret group, made controversial decisions, including “shadow banning” high-profile users without informing then CEO Jack Dorsey.

“This secret group included the Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust (Vijaya Gadde), the Global Head of Trust & Safety (Yoel Roth), subsequent CEOs Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal, and others,” said Bari Weiss, Founder and Editor of The Free Press, in the new “Twitter Files.”

Twitter had earlier denied that it did such things.

(With inputs from IANS)