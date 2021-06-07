Micro-blogging website Twitter announced about its Super Follows feature a few months back and that it will launch it soon. Under this feature, users will be able to charge their followers some money in exchange for extra content. Now the company is all set to launch this interesting feature by enabling some users who have 10,000 followers to charge for providing extra content including extra tweets. App researcher, Jane Manchun Wong tweeted about how the Super Follows Service will look like. Also Read - Twitter Seeks More Time from Government To Comply with New IT Rules

According to the report, the Super Followers program will be limited to only those Twitter users who have at least 10,000 followers. Also have posted at least 25 tweets within the last 30 days and must be over 18 years of age. Wong has also shown a list of content from which Super Follow users will be able to choose the category of their choice. Super Follow will be a kind of subscription-based membership. Here a super follow user will be charged $ 4.99 (about Rs 363) every month to receive a series of perks. The followers will have to pay Rs 364 every month to see your special content and get the newsletter. With the new feature, Twitter has come under the category of YouTube and Instagram who all launched direct creator payment features.

Through this feature service, Twitter will increase its revenue, and content creators will also be able to earn. However, there is currently no information about when this feature will be launched. Also, no disclosure has been made regarding the launch in India.

The company has earlier launched other payment services on its platform. It introduced Tip Jar, a direct payment features this year. At present, this feature can only be used by users who tweet in English. Users can add this feature to their profile, after which other users will be able to send money to them. This feature is currently rolled out to journalists, multidisciplinary experts, creators, and non-profits.