New Delhi: Chinese handset maker OPPO on Tuesday launched its OPPO Reno 10x Zoom and OPPO Reno smartphones in India for Rs 39,990 and Rs 32,990, respectively.

The Reno 10x Zoom 8GB RAM+256 GB storage variant costs Rs 49,990. The devices will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting June 7.

“Reno is deeply rooted in creativity, spontaneity and youthful spirit and is undoubtedly set to satisfy high expectations in design, photography and performance through unique innovations. We are hopeful that Reno will not only serve as the catalyst for the future of OPPO’s smartphone development but will also fuel creativity,” Charles Wong, CEO, OPPO India, said in a statement.

The OPPO Reno 10X Zoom and OPPO Reno both run the company’s own ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie.

The Reno 10x Zoom comes with a 6.6-inch panoramic AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chip.

There’s a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor and 8MP tertiary lens.

The OPPO Reno features a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 atop.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset.