New Delhi: Ride-hailing giant Uber has partnered with state-run Indian Oil Corp Ltd and digital payment platform Paytm to offer a discount to drivers on petrol, diesel and CNG purchases at IOCL fuel stations across the country.

Over 12,000 Uber driver partners had already registered for this programme, Uber said on Thursday.

The tripartite agreement, reached a couple of months ago, became operational only now after the requisite number of driver registration for the programme was achieved, an IOCL spokesperson said.

Refilling tanks at the IOCL fuel stations would earn Uber drivers points, which they would be able to redeem later.

“Indian Oil has been always striving to add to the fuelling experience of customers coming to its retail outlets. Through our association with Uber, we would be giving one more reason for a Uber driver partner to fuel with us and also earn IndianOil’s XTRAREWARD loyalty points for free fuelling,” Vigyan Kumar, Executive Director (Retail Sales), IOCL, said in a statement.

Uber launched its services in India in 2013 with its UberBLACK service and premium UberX service in 2014. Uber operates in 31 cities in the country and aims to take its services to other parts as well.

“This partnership is targeted at easing the cost of fuel and giving back to driver partners who use the Uber App to earn a livelihood,” said Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia.

Uber said the initiative is a part of its “UberCARE” programme which gives driver partners access to life and health insurance, microloans and other benefits.