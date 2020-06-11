New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Uber’s India head, Pradeep Parameswaran, is set to take on an expanded role as Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific. Also Read - Uber to Cut 3,000 More Jobs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Parameswaran, who is currently the President Uber India and South Asia, will assume the new responsibilities from June 19, a Uber spokesperson said on Thursday.

"After capably leading our India and South Asia business since 2018, I know that he will continue to inspire Uber's next phase of growth across this key region," Andrew Macdonald, Uber's Senior Vice President of Mobility and Business Operations, said in a statement.

In his new position, Parameswaran will oversee Uber’s Rides business in nine countries: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue leading Uber in APAC and look forward to working with our talented teams, including our engineers and global customer support staff, across the diverse region,” Parameswaran said.

“There is huge potential to serve more Uber customers and continue innovating in APAC, whether that be taxi partnerships in North Asia and new products like Uber Rent in Australia,” he said.

Parameswaran, who joined Uber in January 2017, said that in India, the ride-hailing major will expand its “Auto” and “Moto” categories across many more Indian cities to create additional employment opportunities and reignite economic growth.