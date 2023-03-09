Home

Uber Reserve: Now Book Cab Rides Up To 90 Days In Advance

Uber has now come up with a new feature that allow users to book a cab ride up to 90 days in advance.

Uber said reserve trips made in advance are subject to a cancellation fee. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: It is sometimes incredibly difficult to book a cab ride during peak hours when the fares remain higher than usual. The travellers are left with no option but to book an UberXL or UberPremium. However, Uber – a ride-hailing app – has now come up with a feature that will allow users an easy and carefree travel. Uber announced the launch of UberReserve which now allows travellers to pre-book trips up to 90 days in advance.

“Our goal at Uber is to help you go anywhere effortlessly, which is why we’re thrilled to announce a series of new products aimed at making your airport experience smoother than ever,” Uber said in a blog post.

Uber, however, said reserve trips made in advance are subject to a cancellation fee. You can cancel at no charge up to 60 minutes before your reservation pick-up time. “Your driver is making their way to you ahead of your pick-up time. If you cancel less than 60 minutes before your reservation, you will be charged the cancellation fee for your driver’s time. You will not be charged a cancellation fee if no driver has confirmed your trip yet. You will receive a notification when your driver is en route. The minimum fare amount is available in the fare breakdown page after you select your ride,” Uber said.

Uber said it doesn’t guarantee that a driver will accept a rider’s request but the ride is confirmed once the traveller receives driver details.

