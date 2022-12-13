Uber’s Third Party Vendor Teqtivity Hacked, Over 77000 Employees’ Data Leaked

Teqtivity, that helps Uber to manage data on its devices, got hacked that leaked over 77000 employees personal information such as name, work details, etc.

Uber employees' data leaked after third party vendor Teqtivity was hacked. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Email addresses of over 77000 employees and other related data was leaked after Teqtivity, which helps manage equipment and information, got hacked. Uber Technologies Inc. who is a partner and uses the services of the vendor is now investigating the hack. The vendor, Teqtivity, which helps manage and track information technology equipment such as phones and computers, on Monday confirmed the cyberattack.

More than 77,000 Uber employees’ email addresses and other data, including alleged source code associated with mobile device management platforms used by Uber and Uber Eats, have been leaked as part of the recent hack, as per media reports.

Separating this recent attack on Teqtivity from Uber security incident that occurred in September, the raid-hailing company’s spokesperson Carissa Simons said, “We believe these files are related to an incident at a third-party vendor and are unrelated to our security incident in September.”

“Based on our initial review of the information available, the code is not owned by Uber; however, we are continuing to look into this matter,” she added.

DATA LEAKED DOES NOT CONTAIN BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS

Teqtivity said in a statement it doesn’t collect or store sensitive information such as bank account details or government identification numbers. The exposed data includes device information such as serial number, make and model as well as user information such as full name, work email address and location.

Teqtivity said customer data was compromised due to unauthorized access to its systems by a malicious third party. The hacker was was able to gain access to the Teqtivity AWS backup server that houses the company’s code and data files related to its customers, according to the company.

Teqtivity has notified law enforcement officials and hired a forensics firm to investigate all logs and server configuration.

NOT LINKED TO THE UBER SECURITY BREACH INCIDENT

The leak is the latest breach to affect Uber. Uber said the attackers (or attacker) responsible for a September breach were affiliated with the notorious extortion group called Lapsus$ and had likely infected a contractor’s personal device with malware and then bought that person’s password on the dark web.

In that instance, the intruders were able to get into several employee accounts and had security permissions for Uber’s G-Suite and Slack, among other internal tools. In October, former Uber security chief Joe Sullivan was found guilty of hiding a massive 2016 data breach from federal regulators.