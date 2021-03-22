New Delhi: UBON, India’s leading home-grown gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand that specializes in Bluetooth speakers, headphones, chargers, cables and many other nifty gadgets amps up its wireless portfolio with the all new SP – 115 X- Planet Solar Powered True Wireless Speaker (TWS). The newly launched solar powered wireless speaker is equipped with killer features, like USB charging, LED flashlight, portable speaker, FM Radio, Support TF card and hand strap. It comes with multiple connectivity options, such as, USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card. Also, when you get bored of your playlist you can easily switch to radio mode and tune into your favourite FM stations. Also Read - Hatch Rest: This Alexa-powered Device to Make Babies, Parents Sleep Better

This new speaker comes with the latest built-in TWS feature via Wireless V5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack up to 10 meters operating range. This speaker offers a power backup with the support of an inbuilt 1200 mAh battery. The speaker weighs 300 grams and comes with a splash proof and dustproof body.

UBON SP – 115 X- Planet Solar Powered Wireless Speaker comes in stylish Black, Sky Blue, Blue, and Red color and priced at INR 1,699/- and can be bought from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Commenting on the new launch, Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON said, “We at UBON always strive to develop and offer the best in design, durable, and sophisticated products to our customers at a very affordable price. We are confident that the product will strike the right chord with Indian users. Be it travel, office, or house parties, it is engineered impeccably to give the finest possible user experience designed for all-purpose. Our motive is to cater to every age group and every user.”

About UBON

Incorporated in the year 1999, UBON headquartered in Delhi, is India’s leading Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand that addresses the need for ‘Connected Consumers’ and ‘People on the go’. With the proper R&D and the right use of technology, the brand offers products such as Bluetooth Speakers & Headphones, Earphones, Chargers, Cables & more than 125 accessories. UBON has also been awarded “the most promising brand of the year by The Economic Times in 2019.”