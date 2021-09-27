New Delhi: Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand UBON announced the launch of its new SP-8005 Sound Aura Wireless Basstube Speaker with Microphone in India at Rs. 2,999. The newly launched Sound Aura wireless speaker is equipped with features like USB Charging, built-in microphone and wide compatibility.Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Protesters Block Railway Tracks, Several Trains Cancelled | Full List

It comes with multiple connectivity options USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card. Compatible and easily pairable with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well. This product also offers a supreme battery life of 1200mAh that can play music for more than 6 hours on a single recharge. It's also easy to operate and has a high-powered speaker system.

This new speaker comes with the latest Bluetooth feature V5.0. This Sound Aura wireless speaker is equipped with 3.5MM Karaoke mic with 3mtr cable, which let users stream their favourite playlist without any hassles.

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON said, “Being a leading player in the consumer electronics industry, we, at UBON, always strive to provide innovative products to our customers at the best possible prices. UBON SP-8005 Sound Aura wireless party speaker additions to the existing Audio range aims to fuel the aspirations of both aspirers and minimalist set of consumers to live life uninterrupted enjoying every moment. This newly launched product assures best-in-class music experience to our customers, making it the life of every party.”

The company offers a 6 months warranty. The SP-8005 Sound Aura Wireless Basstube Speaker is available at all major ecommerce platforms and off-line stores across all over India.