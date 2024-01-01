Home

Ultimate Comparison Of 4k Resolution Monitors: A Must-Check Before Making Your Purchase

Enhance your viewing experience in 2024. Check out this brief comparisons of 4K monitors before making a purchase.

4K monitors are in trend to proivde immersive high quality viewing experience to its users.

New Delhi: With the beginning of the new year, tech enthusiasts have started planning to upgrade their PCs and gaming consoles, getting tempted by the New Year’s offers available on almost all e-commerce websites. High-resolution 4K monitors are a major part of these upgrades. But with so many options available on the market, choosing the best screen for your PCs and gaming consoles is literally a headache. So, to solve this problem, we have curated a list of some of the best 4K monitors for you. Check below their features and specifications

Understanding 4K Technology

A 4K monitor promises four times the resolution of a regular Full HD (1080p) display. It means everything looks much sharper and clearer, with details you wouldn’t see before! It’s like having super zoom on your screen, making movies, games, and even browsing the web more exciting and enjoyable.

Why 4K Monitors Are Hyped

Gaming Immersion: For gamers, 4K enhances visual quality, bringing games to life with rich textures and stunning environments.

For gamers, 4K enhances visual quality, bringing games to life with rich textures and stunning environments. Content Creation Advantage: Creative professionals in video editing, graphic design, and photography benefit from the extra screen space and colour accuracy for precise work.

Creative professionals in video editing, graphic design, and photography benefit from the extra screen space and colour accuracy for precise work. Future-Proofing Your View: With growing 4K content availability in movies, streaming services, and even YouTube, a 4K monitor ensures you’re ready for the future of high-resolution visuals.

Features To Consider Before Buying

Before looking at prices and brands, let’s explore some crucial features to consider when choosing your 4K monitor:

Panel Technology: IPS panels offer wide viewing angles and good colour accuracy, whereas VA panels have better contrast but smaller viewing angles. TN panels are typically less expensive but have limitations in colour and viewing angles.

IPS panels offer wide viewing angles and good colour accuracy, whereas VA panels have better contrast but smaller viewing angles. TN panels are typically less expensive but have limitations in colour and viewing angles. Refresh Rate: For gamers, a higher refresh rate (144 Hz and above) ensures smoother, tear-free visuals in fast-paced games. For everyday use, 60 Hz is generally sufficient.

For gamers, a higher refresh rate (144 Hz and above) ensures smoother, tear-free visuals in fast-paced games. For everyday use, 60 Hz is generally sufficient. Response Time: Lower response times (1 ms or less) minimise motion blur, which is crucial for gaming and fast-paced content.

Lower response times (1 ms or less) minimise motion blur, which is crucial for gaming and fast-paced content. HDR (High Dynamic Range): HDR boosts contrast and color range, offering more realistic visuals with brighter highlights and deeper blacks. While most content is HDR-ready, not all of it is.

HDR boosts contrast and color range, offering more realistic visuals with brighter highlights and deeper blacks. While most content is HDR-ready, not all of it is. Connectivity: Ensure your monitor has the necessary ports (HDMI, DisplayPort) to connect to your PC or other devices.

Comparing Top 4K Monitors for Different Needs (Indian Market Focus)

Currently in the Indian market, we compare six leading 4K monitors, their specifications, and their prices. Here is a comparison chart based on features, target audience, price (in INR), and launch date:

Feature Dell UltraSharp U2723QE LG 27GP850-B Samsung Odyssey G9 ASUS ProArt PA32UCG BenQ PD3220U AOC U28G2U Panel Technology IPS IPS VA IPS IPS IPS Screen Size (inches) 27 27 49 32 32 28 Resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 5120 x 1440 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate (Hz) 60 144 240 120 60 75 Response Time (ms) 4 1ms 1ms 5ms 5ms 1ms HDR HDR10 HDR10 HDR10+ HDR10 HDR10 HDR10 Target Audience Content Creators, Professionals Gamers Immersive Gaming, Simulators Creative Professionals, Photographers Designers, Photographers Budget Gaming, Everyday Use Price (INR, approx.) ₹47,500 ₹34,000 ₹1,12,500 ₹1,27,500 ₹90,000 ₹26,250 Launch Date Oct 2023 Mar 2023 Jul 2023 Jan 2024 Sep 2023 Feb 2023

What The Brands Have To Offer

Dell UltraSharp U2723QE: Excellent colour accuracy, USB-C connectivity, ergonomic design, ideal for content creators and professionals.

Excellent colour accuracy, USB-C connectivity, ergonomic design, ideal for content creators and professionals. LG 27GP850-B: Fast refresh rate and response time, G-Sync compatibility, value-oriented choice for gamers.

Fast refresh rate and response time, G-Sync compatibility, value-oriented choice for gamers. Samsung Odyssey G9: Ultra-wide curved screen, immersive gaming experience, ideal for sim racing and other immersive genres.

Ultra-wide curved screen, immersive gaming experience, ideal for sim racing and other immersive genres. ASUS ProArt PA32UCG: High colour accuracy, DCI-P3 gamut coverage, calibration tools, perfect for photographers and professionals.

High colour accuracy, DCI-P3 gamut coverage, calibration tools, perfect for photographers and professionals. BenQ PD3220U: 4K resolution and design-focused features, ideal for designers and photographers seeking a stylish and functional monitor.

4K resolution and design-focused features, ideal for designers and photographers seeking a stylish and functional monitor. AOC U28G2U: Affordable 4K gaming monitor with decent refresh rate and features, suitable for budget-conscious gamers.

With this guide, you can understand, and compare these 4K monitors and elevate your viewing experience in 2024. Happy browsing, and may your screen be filled with stunning visuals!

