Home

Technology

Unable To Delete Pre-Installed Apps On Phone? Soon You Will As Govt Plans To Bring New Security Rules

Unable To Delete Pre-Installed Apps On Phone? Soon You Will As Govt Plans To Bring New Security Rules

The government is planning to bring in new rules which will include the manufacturers to allow users to delete these pre-installed apps.

Soon You Will Be Able To Delete Pre-Installed Apps As Govt Plans To Bring New Rules For Smartphones

New Security Rules For Smartphones: Any new smartphone comes with some pre-installed apps by the company. And if you try to delete these apps as it takes a good chunk of your phone memory, you will find it impossible. Now there’s good news for all smartphone users. The government is planning to bring in new rules which will include the manufacturers to allow users to delete these pre-installed apps.

According to a recent report, the Information and Technology (IT) ministry is considering mandate screening of major operating system updates under proposed new security rules and also forcing manufacturers to allow the removal of pre-installed apps.

You may like to read

“Pre-installed apps can be a weak security point and we want to ensure no foreign nations, including China, are exploiting it. It’s a matter of national security,” a senior government official told Reuters.

The move is being considered amid concerns about spying and abuse of user data. The move will directly impact the business of big smartphone companies like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo as India is the world’s No.2 biggest market.

After the new rules are implemented, the companies will have to provide an uninstall option and new models will be checked for compliance by a lab authorized by the Bureau of Indian Standards agency.

“Majority of smartphones used in India are having pre-installed Apps/Bloatware which poses serious privacy/information security issue(s),” stated a Feb. 8 confidential government record of an IT ministry meeting, seen by Reuters.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.