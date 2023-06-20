Home

Technology

Unihertz Jelly Star, World’s Smallest Smartphone With Transparent Design Launched; Details Inside

Unihertz Jelly Star, World’s Smallest Smartphone With Transparent Design Launched; Details Inside

The company has launched Jelly Star in a single variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Jelly Star has a 3-inch LED display with 480 x 854 pixel resolution. (Image: Twitter/@MobilizujemeCZ)

Unihertz Jelly Star Smartphone: Chinese smartphone maker Unihertz has launched the ‘Jelly Star’ smartphone with a 3-inch display and a transparent design. The company claims that this latest Android 13-based phone is the world’s smallest smartphone.

In the rear panel of this smartphone, the company has given LED notification light like Nothing Phone 1 with a transparent design. Also, the internal parts of the phone are visible from the transparent back panel.

You may like to read

Specifications

Display: Jelly Star has a 3-inch LED display with 480 x 854 pixel resolution.

Software: MediaTek Helio G-99 Octacore processor has been given in the phone for performance. At the same time, the mobile works on the Android 13 operating system.

Camera: For photography, a single rear camera of 48 MP has been given in Jelly Star. At the same time, an 8 MP front camera has been given for selfie and video calling.

Battery and Charging: For power backup, a 2000mAH battery has been provided in this small smartphone. The company claims that after a full charge, its battery will last a whole day.

Price and Availability

The company has launched Jelly Star in a single variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Along with this, the port for a MicroSD card has also been given in it. The company has just launched this phone only in Hong Kong. According to the Indian currency, its price is around Rs 17 thousand. However, it will be available for customers from the month of October.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.