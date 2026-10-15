Unknown number calling? New govt rule will display caller’s name on your phone; Check launch date, features and how it works

The feature will be enabled by default on 4G and 5G networks, displaying the caller's name and phone number, including for numbers not saved in your contacts.

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The days of receiving calls from unknown numbers without knowing who is calling may soon be over. The Government of India has directed telecom companies to introduce a new caller identification feature from November 1, 2026. The feature, called Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), will show the caller’s name and phone number when someone calls you.

According to an order issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), CNAP will be enabled by default for users on 4G and newer mobile networks, including 5G. The rollout for 2G and 3G networks, as well as landline connections, will be considered separately.

How will the new caller ID feature work?

When you receive a call, your phone will display the caller’s number along with their name. If the number is already saved in your contacts, the name saved on your phone will appear.

If the number is not saved, the caller’s name will be taken from the subscriber records maintained by their telecom operator. This will help users identify callers even when they have not saved their numbers.

For international calls, the screen will display the words “International Call”, according to the DoT order.

Telecom companies must maintain caller name records

Under the new rules, every telecom operator will have to create and maintain a database linking subscribers’ names with their mobile numbers. When a call comes in, the receiving operator will use this database to retrieve the caller’s name and display it on the recipient’s phone.

The government has also directed telecom companies to follow strict security measures. The caller’s name must not be stored through the system’s query-and-response process after the call ends.

However, people who have activated the Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) facility to hide their caller ID will not have their names displayed.

Businesses can display their registered names

The new system will also include provisions for businesses and users with bulk connections.

Eligible users may be allowed to display a preferred business name instead of the name recorded in their telecom subscriber details. However, the name must be supported by official documents. It must either be a registered trademark or a trade name registered on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal.

Telecom operators will be responsible for checking the documents before approving the requested name. Existing subscribers who want to change their displayed name will have to submit an application.

Why is the government introducing CNAP?

The decision follows trials of the caller identification system on 4G and 5G networks in recent months. It also builds on recommendations made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in February 2024.

In October 2025, TRAI agreed with the DoT’s proposal to make CNAP available by default. This is different from its earlier recommendation that users should activate the feature only if they wanted it.

With the planned rollout from November 1, 2026, the government aims to make caller identification more widely available. However, CNAP displays the name recorded in the telecom operator’s database, so users should not assume that seeing a name alone guarantees that a call is genuine.