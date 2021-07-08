Upcoming New Phone 2021 Price in India: Smartphone manufacturers are planning to launch several smartphones in the Indian market in July 2021. From Samsung to Xiaomi and Realme to OnePlus, there are various flagship smartphones that will debut in the Indian market. Micromax is also going to introduce a new smartphone this month.

OnePlus Nord 2: The launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone has reportedly been leaked. A tipster claims that this phone will be launched globally on July 24. This smartphone has been in the headlines for a long time and information about its design and specifications has also been leaked. According to leaks triple rear camera setup will be given in this phone and it will be equipped with MediaTek Dimension 1200 processor. Apart from this, the AI ​​Benchmark listing that came some time ago indicated that this phone might have 8 GB RAM and it will work on Android 11.

Micromax In 2B: Micromax In 2B can be launched this month for those looking for a budget smartphone. It can get Unisoc T610 processor with 4 GB RAM. This phone will be launched with Android 11.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Series: Xiaomi is all set to launch its budget smartphone Redmi 10 Series in India soon. Along with this, the company is also going to introduce Redmi Note 10S in India. According to leaked reports, the Chinese company will soon introduce this entry-level smartphone series in the Indian market.

This entry-level smartphone series will be offered as an upgraded series to the Redmi 9 Series launched last year. Redmi 10, Redmi 10i, Redmi 10 Prime, and Redmi 10A can be introduced in this series. However, the company has not yet shared information about any of its models. Talking about the features of the Redmi 10 Series, it will come with MIUI operating system based on Android 11. Full HD + display can be given in this series phone. The price of this budget smartphone series will be less than 10 thousand rupees.

POCO F3 GT: The wait for the Poco F3 GT may be over soon. If some reports are to be believed, then the company can launch this smartphone as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. It is expected that this upcoming smartphone of Poco will get the same features and specifications as Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The smartphone can launch this smartphone before August 10.

Realme GT: Smartphone company Realme has recently launched its powerful and flagship smartphone Realme GT in the global market and now the company has unveiled that it will soon launch this smartphone in India. This flagship Realme Mobile has a 6.43-inch FullHD + (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display. Its refresh rate is 120 Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been used for protection. The price of Realme GT 5G is 449 Euro (about Rs 39,900) for its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option costs 599 euros (about Rs 53,200).

Huawei P50: Huawei is soon going to unveil the Huawei P50 series in India, which is already making news due to its advanced features. Talking about the potential features of its base model Huawei P50, it can be launch with 6.3-inch OLED display, whose screen resolution will be 1080×2340 pixels. This Huawei phone can be launched with HarmonyOS and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Vivo S10: Famous smartphone company Vivo is soon going to unveil the flagship smartphone Vivo S10 with many great features. According to the information posted on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, Vivo S10 will see flagship features like the 108-megapixel camera as well as 44W fast charging support. This upcoming smartphone of Vivo S series can have a powerful processor as well as a big display. Vivo S10 will be launched in other countries including China and India in July or August.