WhatsApp Outage: Several Users across the globe reported trouble using the messaging app on Tuesday afternoon. The instant messaging app has been down for more than an hour now. WhatsApp parent company Meta has promised a quick restoration of the app. Meta said, " Working to restore as quickly as possible.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," Meta Company Spokesperson said in a statement.

According to WaBetaInfo, a popular service that tracks WhatsApp reports that the issue is "server-side," so it won't be fixed until Meta resolves it remotely.

The messaging service is down for users across the UK, the BBC reported. Social media users from Italy and Turkey also posted about not being able to send messages.

Users are not being able to send or receive messages on the messaging platform. Even when the messages are delivered, the app fails to feature the delivery status.

Meanwhile, Downdetector— a website that tracks online glitches across the globe, has shown a sharp rise in the number of users reporting WhatsApp’s outage.