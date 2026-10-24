UPI, WhatsApp… everything would come to a halt in India if Iran cut its internet cable at sea | Details

The US President has once again hinted at starting a war with Iran, after which Iranian officials have said that if America and Israel do this again, then they have prepared to target the undersea cable.

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UPI, WhatsApp... everything would come to a halt if Iran cut its internet cable at sea | Details (File)

The internet is the foundation of the digital world. Whether it’s UPI payments, using WhatsApp, or watching videos on YouTube, all require internet. Internet is transferred from one country to another via undersea cables, which are laid beneath the ocean.

Following US President Donald Trump’s renewed threat of military action, Iran is preparing to target undersea internet cables in the Gulf, also known as undersea cables.

Donald Trump has said that the US may again take military action against Iran. Meanwhile, Reuters reported, citing Iranian security officials, that Iran has prepared to target undersea communications cables in the Gulf if the US and Israel attack Iran again.

Undersea cables also pass through the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is essentially a seaway through which large ships pass. It is also where the world’s most important underwater cables pass. It is said that these cables connect Asia, Europe, and the Middle East via the internet.

If the cable is cut, everything will come to a standstill

If Iran were to cut these cables after the US threatened to restart the war, it could cause chaos in the digital world. Many services, including messaging apps and smart TVs, would stop working.

UPI, WhatsApp will all be down

If the internet goes down, UPI payments services in India could also be disrupted, along with services like WhatsApp, YouTube, cloud data, social media traffic, and many artificial intelligence (AI)-based services.

World’s internet depends on cables

95 to 99 percent of the world’s internet is transmitted through undersea cables. A major fault or damage to these cables could disrupt internet service in many countries.

US President Donald Trump has said that the US may again take military action against Iran, raising the possibility of a renewed war. Meanwhile, Iranian security officials have told Reuters that Iran has prepared to target undersea communications cables in the Gulf if the US and Israel attack Iran again.

Trump: The war can end quickly

Earlier on Friday, Trump said that the US could end the war very quickly. However, he also raised the question of whether the US should end it immediately or let it slowly fade away. Trump said that the US has the capability to end the war, but the question is whether to end it quickly or let it slowly fade away. He also said that oil is continuously flowing through the Strait of Hormuz and the US is getting everything it wants.