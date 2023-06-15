Home

Urban Company Workers Protest ID Card Blockage Policy For Low Ratings

Urban Company workers have to undergo a training process which costs around Rs 1 lakh, including equipment expenses. Many have expressed concern over the cost.

Urban Company has courted controversy in the past few days.

Urban Company employees have started a protest against the company’s rules.A report by MoneyControl stated that a group of beauticians who are employed at Urban Company organised a protest for two days at the firm’s office in Gurugram.The protestors claim that the service lending company blocks the ID cards of workers if they receive a rating under 4.8 out of 5 from customers. The employees, beauticians to be specific, have alleged that the company punishes them when the users cancel their bookings. The workers also accused Urban Company of giving preferential treatment to some employees, negatively impacting others’ incomes.

The beauticians also highlighted that the company’s app does not display the availability of time slots to customers despite appointments being available.

Reason Behind Protest

The primary concern of the workers is the company policy of blocking their ID cards. While the cards are blocked temporarily, the company has also made the ID cards permanently inoperative in some cases. The approach is not limited to salon service providers but has begun to affect partners from other divisions. Those present at the protest site also noted that this has created a negative impact on the users and further affects the revenue of the company.

Furthermore, the company is also alleged to be promoting new beauticians on the platform. This has made it difficult for existing employees to secure bookings. This biased approach raised concerns about equal opportunities for long-standing partners, reported the outlet.

According to the reports, the beauticians have made payments to Urban Company before they were employed for training purposes. The employees are required to undergo a training process which costs around Rs 1 lakh, including expenses for equipment. Additionally, the partners are forced to purchase fresh materials needed for their services and other necessary requirements.

What Urban Company Has Said

A company spokesperson reacted to the allegations and said, “Our investments in training (which is free of cost and not paid for by partners), technology, tooling, products, free life, accidental and health insurance etc., go a long way in having a controlled experience on the marketplace, enabling service partners to deliver best-in-class quality and earn a decent, middle-class livelihood.”

They added, “We had recently asked a few partners who were not meeting the marketplace standards despite multiple prior notices and re-trainings, to part ways with the marketplace. We continue to maintain an open-door policy and encourage dialogue with our partners. We remain committed to building a safe, high-quality home services platform.”

