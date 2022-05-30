Supercomputer: Reclaiming the top position again, United States of America has built a supercomputer titled ‘Frontier’ on Monday. It has now dethroned Japan’s ‘Fugaku’ (developed by the Riken Institute and Fujitsu), as the world’s fastest machine with 1.1 exaflops of performance on the 59th TOP500 list published by an international conference of computer experts. The Frontier supercomputer at the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) is the first to achieve an unprecedented level of computing performance known as exascale, a threshold of a quintillion calculations per second.Also Read - China: Shanghai To End Several Covid Curbs from June 1 | Read Official Statement Here

Key Features of Frontier:

Features a theoretical peak performance of 2 exaflops, or two quintillion calculations per second.

10 times more powerful than ORNL’s Summit system (which is also housed at ORNL’s Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility)

Is more than twice as fast as Fungaku.

Will enable scientists to develop critically needed technologies for the country’s energy, economic and national security, helping researchers address problems of national importance that were impossible to solve just five years ago.

The Frontier supercomputer’s exascale performance is enabled by some of the world’s most advanced pieces of technology from top notch companies like Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

What can Frontier do? Watch the video here:

Meet Frontier — the world's first #exascale computer! At 1.1 exaflops, Frontier is also the world's fastest #supercomputer and can solve more than a quintillion calculations per second. 🤯 #DiscoverFrontier ➡️ https://t.co/Yk0HA7PzmK pic.twitter.com/e4HquaBkpJ — Oak Ridge Lab (@ORNL) May 30, 2022

ORNL director Thomas Zacharia said in a statement, “It is ushering in a new era of exascale computing to solve the world’s biggest scientific challenges.” “This milestone offers just a preview of Frontier’s unmatched capability as a tool for scientific discovery,” he added. Also Read - Germany Recognises Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin For Travel Purposes. Here’s What It Means For Indians

Frontier, a HPE Cray EX supercomputer, also claimed the number one spot on the Green500 list, which rates energy use and efficiency by commercially available supercomputing systems, with 62.68 gigaflops performance per watt.

Building ‘Frontier’ amidst COVID

Frontier is a system made of 74 cabinets weighing 8000 pounds each. The work to deliver, install and test Frontier began during the Covid-19 pandemic, as shutdowns around the world strained international supply chains.

More than 100 members of a public-private team worked around the clock, from sourcing millions of components to ensuring deliveries of system parts on deadline to carefully installing and testing 74 HPE Cray EX supercomputer cabinets, which include more than 9,400 AMD-powered nodes and 90 miles of networking cables.

“When researchers gain access to the fully operational Frontier system later this year, it will mark the culmination of work that began over three years ago involving hundreds of talented people across the Department of Energy and our industry partners at HPE and AMD,” said Jeff Nichols, ORNL associate lab director for computing and computational sciences.

Whilst all this, there are speculations making the round that China has also developed the successors to Tianhe-2 and Sunway Taihu Light supercomputers.

(With inputs from IANS)