New Delhi: Because of some technical matter, some Android across the world, including in India, faced crashing issues on Tuesday with apps on their Android devices, and Google said it was working on a fix. Soon after the issue was reported by users on social media, Google acknowledged the issues with Gmail on Android on the Google Workspace status page, and recommended using the desktop version until the issues are resolved. Also Read - Google Faces USD 5 bn Lawsuit For Tracking, Collecting Data on Incognito Mode | Explained

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update, detailing when we expect to resolve the problem,” Google said in a statement. Also Read - Gaming Alert: Terraria to Release on Stadia on March 18, Says Google

The Google also advised the affected users to use the desktop Gmail Web interface instead of the Gmail Android app. Also Read - Looking For a Job? Google is Here to Help

On the other hand, Samsung also acknowledged the issue and suggested a solution. “Please remove the Webview Update and then restart the phone,” Samsung tweeted from its US support Twitter account.

The issue was probably owing to a system component called Android System WebView that lets Android apps display web content. Affected users reported that the Gmail app on Android crashed.

Soon after the apps began crashing on Android phones, people took to DownDetector and Reddit to see the intensity of this issue. Since Android is the most used mobile platform, it affected all users no matter what brand they use. It was reported that the Samsung phones were the worst-hit by this technical issue.