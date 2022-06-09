San Francisco: Users will not just post their tweets but will soon start shopping through Twitter. The Microblogging platform said it is testing a new shopping feature called ‘Product Drops’ that will preview upcoming product releases from different merchants.Also Read - On Shilpa Shetty's Birthday, Husband Raj Kundra Makes A Comeback On Social Media With A Sweet Note For His Wife - See Post

Giving details, Twitter said the new feature will allow brands tease items before they go on sale, and users can sign up to be reminded before the release through in-app notifications. Also Read - EXPLAINED: Is Elon Musk's Deal to Buy Twitter Falling Apart?

“With Product Drops, when a merchant Tweets about an upcoming launch, you will see a ‘Remind me’ button at the bottom of the Tweet,” the company said in a blogpost. Also Read - NEET-UG 2022 Must be Postponed Due to 'Very Logical Reasons', Says Lawyer as Students Continue Demand on Twitter

With one click on the new feature, users can request to be reminded of the Drop. Moreover, the users on the launch day will get an in-app notification in their Notifications tab 15 minutes before and at the time of the drop, so they can be among the first to shop on the merchant’s website.

When users click on the notification, they will see a ‘Shop on website’ button to purchase the item on the merchant’s website.

The company said that users will also be able to see the price, pictures, a description of the product, and a clickable hashtag that will show them what other shoppers on Twitter have to offer.

For now, only shoppers in the US who use Twitter in English on iOS devices will be able to see and engage with Product Drops.

(With inputs from IANS)