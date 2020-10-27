Apple Watch: Smartwatch nowadays is not just for watching time but is also used for many other interesting and beneficial things. For instance, Apple Smartwatch is the best example of this. Not only can you send text, but also many work-related tasks you can perform easily. Here are some interesting tips and tricks that will let you use Apple Watch even better. These simple tricks will help perform your professional tasks more easily. Also Read - Apple Watch's ECG Feature Saves Indore Man's Life, Tim Cook Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Tech company Apple has finally launched the stunning Apple Watch Series 6 globally after all the leaks. This watch has all the special features, which make it much better than other smartwatches. Talking about the special features, this watch has a blood oxygen feature, through which users can measure the amount of oxygen in the blood in just 15 seconds. Apart from this, 10 sport modes and heart rent monitor sensors have been given in this watch. The Apple Watch Series 6 is available in GPS and GPS + Cellular variants. The first variant of this watch is priced at Rs 40,900 and the second variant is priced at Rs 49,900 in India. Also Read - Apple Launches New iPhones For Faster 5G Network: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

Fitness Tracker

Apple Watch Series 6 runs on the company’s new Watch OS7. Apart from this, the major update that has been seen in it is that the fitness app has been rebranded in it. It is named Fitness Plus. New workout features, hand washing features, etc. have also been added to it. Not only this, but Apple has also added a new family set-up feature to it, with the help of which parents will be able to manage children’s Apple Watch. It can track notifications, calls, location alerts, etc. Also Read - How to Download And Install iOS 14, iPadOS 14: Check List of iPhones, iPads Having Latest Updates

Customize app screen

The app screen of the Apple Watch can be customized. The screen can be customized through the app. With this, you can also take a screenshot of the screen. It works just like the iPhone. Press the power button and crown simultaneously. After this, the screen will flash and the screenshot will be saved on the app.

Apple Watch Faces

The Apple Watch Series 6 features several watch faces, including many more such as GMT, Countdown, and Emoji. Along with this, the family feature has been provided in this watch, through which users can control their children’s Apple Watch with the help of their iPhone. Apart from this, a strong battery is provided in this watch, which provides 6 to 18 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

Crown

It is not necessary to be entangled in the menu to access or run anything. It also has a shortcut. You will get the last used app by double-tapping the crown fast.

Measured heart rate

Apart from this, most users know that the heart rate can be measured only by the exercise app. But there is another way. Heart rate can also be detected by swiping up the watch face once and swiping right-left twice. Tap and hold the screen until you see the heart reader screen.

A heart rate sensor has been given in the Apple Watch Series 6. Users can record heartbeat and rhythm through this sensor. With this, users can prepare their ECG report through this watch. Apart from this, special sensors have been provided in the Watch Series 6 to detect the level of stress and panic attack. At the same time, this watch works on the WatchOS 7 operating system.