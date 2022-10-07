Telegram founder Pavel Durov has warned people about WhatsApp security threats. Pavel Durov called WhatsApp a “surveillance tool” and urged users to stay away from the Meta-owned instant messaging app. According to Durov, Hackers could have full access to everything on the phones of WhatsApp users.Also Read - WhatsApp Feature: Book Your Hyderabad Metro Tickets Via WhatsApp. Step by Step Guide Here

Durov warned the users of security threats via a Twitter statement saying, “this was possible through a security issue disclosed by WhatsApp itself last week. All a hacker had to do to control your phone was send you a malicious video or start a video call with you on WhatsApp.”

"Every year, we learn about some issue in WhatsApp that puts everything on their users' devices at risk. This means it's almost certain that a new security flaw already exists there. Such issues are hardly incidental – they are planted backdoors. If one backdoor is discovered and has to be removed, another one is added," he added.

Hackers could have full access (!) to everything on the phones of WhatsApp users – https://t.co/kefCbrdpc8 — Pavel Durov (@durov) October 5, 2022

According to Durov even after updating the app to the latest version, users are not safe.

Earlier, the government issued a warning for the users of multiple vulnerabilities in the instant messaging platform. The vulnerabilities could help a remote attacker execute an arbitrary code on the targeted system, the CERT-In —the national cyber agency that works under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said in an advisory.