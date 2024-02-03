By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Valentine’s Day Getaways: Take Your Beloved To THESE Romantic Places In Delhi-NCR
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you're looking for a way to surprise your beloved and create lasting memories, Delhi has a plethora of romantic options to offer. From a candlelit dinner under the stars, to an adventurous day out, there's something for every couple in this vibrant city.
New Delhi: Valentine’s Day is a special day to celebrate love and make memories to cherish for life. And such special celebrations are done right with the best ambience, surroundings and experiences. Its like John Updike said,”We are most alive when we are in love.” So, to make this occasion more alive, here is our curated list of places in and around Delhi, for you to take your loved one and create memories. From candlelit dinners to adventure trip, there’s something for every couple in this vibrant city.
Trending Now
Dinner Under the Stars at Kiyan, The Roseat
This luxurious all-day dining restaurant boasts a poolside setting, creating an undeniably romantic ambiance. Savour delectable Thai cuisine while gazing at the starlit sky, making it a perfect choice for an intimate evening.
A Royal Soiree at Neemrana Fort Palace
Escape the city’s bustle and embark on a romantic getaway to Neemrana Fort Palace, located just outside Delhi. This heritage hotel offers stunning views, luxurious accommodations, and a delectable dining experience, making it a truly special Valentine’s Day treat.
A Culinary Journey at Sevilla, The Claridges
Immerse yourselves in the flavours of Spain at Sevilla, a fine-dining restaurant known for its elegant ambiance and delectable tapas. The live flamenco performance adds a touch of magic to the evening, making it a unique and memorable experience for you and your loved ones.
A Rooftop Rendezvous at Kylin Skybar
For breathtaking views and a vibrant atmosphere, head to Kylin Skybar. This rooftop bar offers stunning panoramas of the city skyline, along with an extensive selection of cocktails and delectable Asian fusion cuisine.
A Romantic Picnic at Lodhi Gardens
For a simple yet romantic gesture, pack a picnic basket with your loved one’s favourite treats and head to Lodhi Gardens. Spread out a blanket under a shady tree, enjoy the serene surroundings, and have a heart-to-heart conversation as the sun sets.
Hot Air Balloon Ride over the Aravalli Hills
Surprise your beloved with a truly unique and breathtaking experience – a hot air balloon ride over the majestic Aravalli Hills near Delhi. Soar through the sky as the sun rises, witnessing panoramic views of the countryside and creating an unforgettable memory together.
Kayaking Adventure on Yamuna River
For couples who love adventure, a kayaking trip on the Yamuna River can be an exciting and memorable Valentine’s Day outing. Paddle through the serene waters, enjoy the natural beauty, and create a unique bonding experience together.
Wildlife Safari at Delhi Zoo
Spend Valentine’s Day amidst nature at the Delhi Zoo. Explore the diverse animal life, learn about conservation efforts, and create a fun and educational experience together.
Few Points to Remember:
- Make reservations in advance, especially for popular restaurants and activities.
- Personalise your experience based on your loved one’s interests and preferences.
- Add small touches of romance, like flowers, a handwritten note, or thoughtful gifts.
- Most importantly, focus on spending quality time together and creating lasting memories.