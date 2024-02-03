Valentine’s Day Getaways: Take Your Beloved To THESE Romantic Places In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Valentine’s Day is a special day to celebrate love and make memories to cherish for life. And such special celebrations are done right with the best ambience, surroundings and experiences. Its like John Updike said,”We are most alive when we are in love.” So, to make this occasion more alive, here is our curated list of places in and around Delhi, for you to take your loved one and create memories. From candlelit dinners to adventure trip, there’s something for every couple in this vibrant city.

Dinner Under the Stars at Kiyan, The Roseat

This luxurious all-day dining restaurant boasts a poolside setting, creating an undeniably romantic ambiance. Savour delectable Thai cuisine while gazing at the starlit sky, making it a perfect choice for an intimate evening.

A Royal Soiree at Neemrana Fort Palace

Escape the city’s bustle and embark on a romantic getaway to Neemrana Fort Palace, located just outside Delhi. This heritage hotel offers stunning views, luxurious accommodations, and a delectable dining experience, making it a truly special Valentine’s Day treat.

A Culinary Journey at Sevilla, The Claridges

Immerse yourselves in the flavours of Spain at Sevilla, a fine-dining restaurant known for its elegant ambiance and delectable tapas. The live flamenco performance adds a touch of magic to the evening, making it a unique and memorable experience for you and your loved ones.

A Rooftop Rendezvous at Kylin Skybar

For breathtaking views and a vibrant atmosphere, head to Kylin Skybar. This rooftop bar offers stunning panoramas of the city skyline, along with an extensive selection of cocktails and delectable Asian fusion cuisine.

A Romantic Picnic at Lodhi Gardens

For a simple yet romantic gesture, pack a picnic basket with your loved one’s favourite treats and head to Lodhi Gardens. Spread out a blanket under a shady tree, enjoy the serene surroundings, and have a heart-to-heart conversation as the sun sets.