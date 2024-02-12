Home

Valentine’s Day Sale: Apple iPhone 14 Available For Rs 16,599 With This Offer On Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 14 was launched in September 2022, and with Valentine's Day around the corner, it's one of the most worthy gift options to gift to your loved one.

New Delhi: Apple launched the iPhone 14 on September 16, 2022, along with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus, at a starting price of Rs 79,900. For all the users looking to get the Apple iPhone 14 ahead of Valentine’s Day, you can avail of these special discount offers in the Flipkart sale. Sporting a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with the A15 Bionic chip processor, the iPhone 14 is still considered a popular choice for buyers today. Here are all the price details, discount offers and specifications of the Apple iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 14: Price, Discount Offers

Flipkart is now offering up to Rs 54,900 off in exchange for an old smartphone. For example, if a user wants to exchange their previous iPhone 13 Pro Max, the price drops to Rs 16,599, and the Apple iPhone 14 is currently available for Rs 57,999, which is a discount of Rs 11,901 from the official store price. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of a further Rs 1250 off on BOBCARD EMI transactions, bringing the price down to Rs 56,749.

iPhone 14 discounts based on storage size:

iPhone 14 (128GB) : The base model of the iPhone 14 with 128GB storage is currently priced at Rs 57,999 on Flipkart, which is a 17% discount from its original price of Rs 69,900. You can also avail of an exchange offer of up to ₹54,900 on your old phone, bringing the effective price down to Rs 3,099. iPhone 14 (256GB) : The 256GB model of the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart, which is a 14% discount from its original price of Rs 74,900. Buyers can also avail of an exchange offer of up to Rs 54,900 on their old phone, bringing the effective price down to Rs 10,099.

iPhone 14 (512GB): The 512GB model of the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 79,999 on Flipkart, which is a 12% discount from its original price of Rs 90,900. You can also avail of an exchange offer of up to Rs 54,900 on your old phone, bringing the effective price down to Rs 25,099.

Interested buyers can also look out for additional offers, such as

You can get an additional 5% off on the iPhone 14 using an Axis Bank credit card.

You can also get a free Flipkart gift card worth ₹2,000 with the purchase of an iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 14: Features, Specifications

The iPhone 14 base variant has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels at 460 ppi. It has a dual-camera system with a 12 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. The main camera has a ƒ/1.5 aperture, sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, and a seven-element lens. The front camera is 12 MP. The phone has ceramic shield front glass and a glass back with an aluminium design. It is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The phone is powered by an A15 Bionic chip and has 6GB of RAM. It has a 3279 mAh battery and supports wireless charging up to 15 W. The phone runs on iOS 16 and has built-in accessibility features supporting vision, mobility, hearing, and cognitive disabilities. It also has Face ID, a barometer, and a high dynamic range.

