Home

Technology

Valentine’s Day Special For Binge Watchers: Here Are 5 Smart TVs to Redefine Entertainment at Home

Valentine’s Day Special For Binge Watchers: Here Are 5 Smart TVs to Redefine Entertainment at Home

With Valentine's Day is around the corner, here are a few smart TVs to get you an immersive experience while binge-watching your rom-com movies or your favourite series.

A few Smart TVs to Redefine Entertainment at Home

New Delhi: Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and for people who don’t want to go anywhere and want to spend time with their loved ones inside their nests we have handpicked some of the best smart TVs so that they can binge watch their favourite web series or movies while spending memorable time with their beloved. From watching rom-com movies together to binging your favourite series, with popcorn and snacks, you can celebrate Valentine’s Day indoors at home.

Trending Now

Sony Bravia X80K OLED

You may like to read

The Sony Bravia X80K OLED was launched in India in June 2023, and is currently priced based on its three display sizes. The 55-inch is available at Rs 51,990, while the 65-inch is for Rs 64,990, and the 75-inch display size option is for Rs 84,990.

Features:

Cinematic Experience: The X80K offers immersive (lifelike) visuals with the OLED panel, delivering deep blacks, vibrant colours, and wide viewing angles. Dolby Vision further enhances the experience with dynamic HDR content.

The X80K offers immersive (lifelike) visuals with the OLED panel, delivering deep blacks, vibrant colours, and wide viewing angles. Dolby Vision further enhances the experience with dynamic HDR content. Captivating Sound: The Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology transforms the entire screen into a speaker, creating immersive sound that moves with the action on-screen. Dolby Atmos adds a layer of spatial audio for a truly cinematic soundscape.

The Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology transforms the entire screen into a speaker, creating immersive sound that moves with the action on-screen. Dolby Atmos adds a layer of spatial audio for a truly cinematic soundscape. Smart and Convenient: Google TV provides a user-friendly interface with personalised recommendations and access to a vast library of streaming content. Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant allow for seamless casting and voice control.

Google TV provides a user-friendly interface with personalised recommendations and access to a vast library of streaming content. Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant allow for seamless casting and voice control. Beyond Entertainment: BRAVIA CAM opens up new possibilities for video calls, gesture controls, and hands-free voice control, making the Smart TV an interactive hub for the living room.

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED

The QN90B Neo QLED Smart TV was launched by Samsung in March 2023 and currently starts at Rs 2,49,990 (65-inch) and goes up to Rs 5,49,990 (85-inch). Another 75-inch is available at Rs 3,49,990.

Features:

Cutting-Edge Display: Witness the future of picture quality with the QN90B’s Neo QLED panel boasting 8K resolution, Quantum HDR 32X for incredible brightness and contrast, and Mini LED backlighting for precise control.

Witness the future of picture quality with the QN90B’s Neo QLED panel boasting 8K resolution, Quantum HDR 32X for incredible brightness and contrast, and Mini LED backlighting for precise control. Powerful Processor: The Neural Quantum Processor 4K leverages AI to upscale content, optimise picture quality, and deliver smooth performance for any type of content.

The Neural Quantum Processor 4K leverages AI to upscale content, optimise picture quality, and deliver smooth performance for any type of content. Immersive Sound: Object Tracking Sound+ technology directs sound precisely where the action is happening on-screen, creating a truly immersive audio experience. Dolby Atmos adds a layer of overhead sound for even greater depth.

Object Tracking Sound+ technology directs sound precisely where the action is happening on-screen, creating a truly immersive audio experience. Dolby Atmos adds a layer of overhead sound for even greater depth. Smart Hub: Tizen OS offers a user-friendly interface with access to a wide range of streaming apps and services. Built-in Bixby and Google Assistant provide voice control options.

Tizen OS offers a user-friendly interface with access to a wide range of streaming apps and services. Built-in Bixby and Google Assistant provide voice control options. Gamer’s Paradise: Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ and FreeSync Premium Pro ensure smooth and tear-free gameplay, while multi-view capabilities allow users to watch multiple sources simultaneously.

LG C2 OLED

The LG C2 OLED made its debut in the Indian Smart TV market in March 2023, and is available at the following prices based on the screen sizes

55-inch: Rs 1,89,990

65-inch: Rs 2,49,990

77-inch: Rs 3,99,990

83-inch: Rs 5,99,990

Features:

Picture Perfection: The C2 OLED’s self-lit pixels deliver stunning picture quality with perfect blacks, vibrant colours, and infinite contrast. Dolby Vision IQ intelligently adjusts HDR settings based on the ambient light in the room.

The C2 OLED’s self-lit pixels deliver stunning picture quality with perfect blacks, vibrant colours, and infinite contrast. Dolby Vision IQ intelligently adjusts HDR settings based on the ambient light in the room. Smooth Gaming: α9 Gen 5 AI processor ensures smooth gameplay with low input lag and fast response times. G-Sync compatibility eliminates screen tearing for a seamless gaming experience.

α9 Gen 5 AI processor ensures smooth gameplay with low input lag and fast response times. G-Sync compatibility eliminates screen tearing for a seamless gaming experience. Beyond the Basics: Cinematic Movement AI analyses content and applies motion processing to maintain smooth visuals, even in fast-paced scenes.

Cinematic Movement AI analyses content and applies motion processing to maintain smooth visuals, even in fast-paced scenes. Smarter than Ever: WebOS 22 provides a user-friendly interface with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing for voice control and smart home integration.

OnePlus Y1S Pro

The OnePlus Y1S Pro is a much more affordable option for budget buyers, with the Smart TV priced at Rs 25,999(43-inch), Rs 32,999(55-inch), and Rs 39,999 for the 65-inch display option. The Y1S Pro was launched in India on April 2023, and has the following features to consider.

Features:

Value for money: The Y1S Pro offers a compelling combination of features at an attractive price point. The 4K display with HDR10+ delivers vibrant colours and good contrast, while MEMC technology smooths out motion for a more enjoyable viewing experience.

The Y1S Pro offers a compelling combination of features at an attractive price point. The 4K display with HDR10+ delivers vibrant colours and good contrast, while MEMC technology smooths out motion for a more enjoyable viewing experience. Seamless Connectivity: OxygenOS TV, based on Android TV 11, provides a familiar and user-friendly interface with access to a wide range of apps and services. The built-in Chromecast allows for easy casting from the user’s phone or tablet.

OxygenOS TV, based on Android TV 11, provides a familiar and user-friendly interface with access to a wide range of apps and services. The built-in Chromecast allows for easy casting from the user’s phone or tablet. OnePlus Ecosystem: The Y1S Pro integrates seamlessly with other OnePlus devices, allowing for easy control and content sharing. Hands-free voice control further enhances convenience.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5X

The Xiaomi Mi TV 5X made its debut in India in July 2022 and is available at the following prices

43-inch: Rs 22,999

50-inch: Rs 27,999

55-inch: Rs 31,999

Features:

Affordable Entertainment: The Mi TV 5X delivers decent picture quality and smart features at a budget-friendly price. The 4K display with Dolby Vision offers good color reproduction and HDR support, while MEMC technology improves motion clarity.

The Mi TV 5X delivers decent picture quality and smart features at a budget-friendly price. The 4K display with Dolby Vision offers good color reproduction and HDR support, while MEMC technology improves motion clarity. Smart & Simple: PatchWall OS provides a user-friendly interface with personalized recommendations and access to popular streaming apps. Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant enable convenient casting and voice control.

PatchWall OS provides a user-friendly interface with personalized recommendations and access to popular streaming apps. Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant enable convenient casting and voice control. Family-Friendly: Kids Mode offers a safe and controlled environment for children, with parental controls and age-appropriate content.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.