San Fraanciso: In a surprise move, Cloud major Oracle on Tuesday announced that video meet app Zoom is turning to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to support its growth and evolving business needs.

Zoom has grown into a 300 million-plus daily user company within no time as much of the world has shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The enterprise video communications company continues to innovate and provide an essential service to its extensive customer base despite some security and privacy issues around it.

"We recently experienced the most significant growth our business has ever seen, requiring massive increases in our service capacity. We explored multiple platforms, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was instrumental in helping us quickly scale our capacity and meet the needs of our new users," Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan said in a statement.

Zoom is already transferring upwards of seven petabytes through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure servers each day, roughly equivalent to 93 years of HD video.

“We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure because of its industry-leading security, outstanding performance, and unmatched level of support,” added Yuan who is working on to safeguard its platform from bugs and hackers.

Within hours of deployment, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure supported hundreds of thousands of concurrent Zoom meeting participants.

After achieving full production, Zoom is now enabling millions of simultaneous meeting participants on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Oracle said that its second-generation cloud infrastructure will help Zoom scale to continue to deliver flawless service to its customer base, adapt to changing demands, and lead the video communications industry.

“Video communications has become an essential part of our professional and personal lives, and Zoom has led this industry’s innovation,” said Oracle CEO Safra Catz.

“We are proud to work with Zoom, as both their cloud infrastructure provider and as a customer, while they grow and continue to connect businesses, people and governments around the world,” she added.