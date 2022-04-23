San Francisco: In a rather expensive accident, a Tesla vehicle crashed into a $3.5 million private jet, as its owner activated the automatic parking or ‘Smart Summon’ mode from his smartphone. A video, posted on discussion forum Reddit, showed the crash as the Tesla owner “summoned” the car, reported The Verge.Also Read - Elon Musk's Bitter Pill To Swallow: What Is Poison Pill Strategy Twitter Is Planning To Use Against Tesla Boss? | Explained

The Reddit user said the incident took place "at an event sponsored by aircraft manufacturer Cirrus at Felts Field in Spokane, Washington". The Tesla owner was apparently using the 'Smart Summon' feature that enables a Tesla vehicle to leave a parking space and navigate around obstacles to its owner.

Watch the shocking video of crash here:

With the Tesla app, you can “summon” your car from your smartphone to you from a maximum distance of 200 feet. The Reddit user said they were not the “poor soul (with poor decision making abilities) who summoned his Tesla around several expensive aircraft – only to crash it into the most expensive one ($3,500,000)!”

What is the ‘Smart Summon’ feature? How does it work?

According to the company, ‘Smart Summon’ is designed to allow you to move Model Y to your location (using your phone’s GPS as a target destination) or to a location of your choice, maneuvering around and stopping for objects as necessary.

‘Smart Summon’ works with the Tesla mobile app when your phone is located within approximately 6 metres of Model Y.

“This is useful for moving Model Y out of a tight parking spot, through puddles, or helping you retrieve your car while carrying packages. You must maintain a clear line of sight between you and Model Y and closely monitor the vehicle and its surroundings at all times,” according to Tesla.

The ‘Smart Summon’ feature was first rolled out in 2019, and Tesla owners started posting videos of near-crashes or confused, slow-moving vehicles soon.

