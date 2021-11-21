Bengaluru: Vietnam, which is participating at the Bengaluru Tech Summit is showcasing its start-up ecosystem at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021.Also Read - Fully Vaccinated? Visit These Popular Tourist Hotspots in Vietnam in December

According to Pham Hong Quat – General Director of National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development, Ministry of Science and Technology, through TECHFEST 2021, Vietnam considers the model of technology corporation ecosystems in building a national innovative startup ecosystem. This will help enterprises to form science and technology products that are globally competitive while encouraging domestic and international corporations in Vietnam to invest in future generations of young people.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India – Pham Sanh Chau emphasized that science and technology is one of the critical pillars of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India. It is also emphasized as one of the key strategies in the socio-economic development of Vietnam in the upcoming period.

According to the Vietnamese Embassy in India, many Indian businesses and investors have been interested in expanding the market, and looking for investment and production partners in Vietnam, especially in industrial high technology, information technology, biotechnology. These fields are the strength of businesses in Bangalore and the state of Karnataka, known as the technology capital, Silicon Valley of India. At the same time, Vietnam continues to actively support the connection of investment, business, and trade between the two countries. Face-to-face and online meetings and seminars have clearly demonstrated the goodwill to cooperate in science and technology between Vietnam and India, connecting the startup and innovation ecosystem, making the best use of multiple advantages of technologies on both sides.

In the Covid-19 pandemic, new technology trends such as AI, Blockchain, and IOT are broadening rapidly with many innovative solutions and the participation of large corporations and the government in bringing technology to the world. Technology has become a strategic breakthrough and the main driving force of economic growth. In the near future, Vietnam hopes that there will be more cooperations in innovative entrepreneurship, including working with experts and advisors to contribute and share experiences in start-up ecosystem development; regularly organizing events to support each country’s start-up businesses in their progress, especially approaching investors, consulting on the advancement of new technology application models, and expanding the market. Attending Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 is an opportunity to promote the Vietnamese start-up ecosystem to the world, especially TECHFEST

VIETNAM 2021 – the largest annual event for the Vietnamese innovation startup community, will be held next December.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam, in December 2021, TECHFEST VIETNAM 2021 will be organized with the slogan “Embracing Innovation – Reshaping the Future”. This event aims to promote technology solutions of innovative start-ups, and an “open” innovation platform in solving social problems in the Covid-19 era and recovering the post-Covid-19 socioeconomic. In addition to a series of activities, including seminars and conferences oriented to solve problems in the ecosystem, this year, TECHFEST is experimenting with the implementation of an open innovation platform with the guidance of experts and advisors from Tech Villages.

Asia’s largest technology event. It is where leading technology companies gather and where creative ideas and solutions are created and technology communities are built. With the theme “Driving the Next”, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 is an opportunity for Vietnam to learn and promote cooperation hence developing a national innovative startup ecosystem. This event is a mutual effort between Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and India.

The Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Science and Technology Office in India have been carrying out many events to promote science and technology cooperation, connecting the two countries’ startup ecosystems, of which the first is the “Invest Vietnam: High-Tech Investment and Startup” event, held on August 18, 2021, to connect Indian associations with high-tech and information technology industry centers in Vietnam.

