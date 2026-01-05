Home

Vijay Sales extends Apple Days Sale across India; Discounts on iPhone 17, iPhone 16 and other Apple products

Vijay Sales has extended its Apple Days sale in India till January 8, offering discounted prices on iPhone 17, iPhone 16, MacBooks, iPads, and other Apple products.

Vijay Sales has extended its ongoing Apple Days sale across India. The retailer announced the extension in early January. The sale will now continue until January 8. It was earlier scheduled to conclude sooner. The extension gives customers more time to purchase Apple products at reduced prices. The move is relevant for buyers planning device upgrades after the holiday season.

Discounted Prices on iPhone 17 and iPhone 16

Under the extended sale, Vijay Sales is offering revised pricing on Apple smartphones. The iPhone 17 is available at a starting price of ₹78,900. The iPhone 16 is being sold from ₹59,990. These prices reflect promotional discounts announced during the Apple Days sale. Final prices may vary depending on bank offers and exchange eligibility.

Other Apple devices are also included in the sale. Discounts are available on MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and select accessories. Offers apply to specific models and configurations. Availability depends on stock levels at individual stores and online.

Loyalty Rewards and Bank Offers Add Value

Customers purchasing the iPhone 17 during the sale are eligible for ₹3,000 worth of MyVS Rewards loyalty points. These points can be redeemed on future purchases at Vijay Sales stores or on its official website. The loyalty program is part of the retailer’s standard customer rewards initiative.

The sale also includes instant discounts through select bank cards. Customers using eligible credit or debit cards can receive additional savings at checkout. Vijay Sales is also offering exchange benefits on older devices. Exchange values depend on device condition and eligibility criteria.

Company Confirms Sale Available Online and Offline

Vijay Sales has confirmed that the Apple Days sale extension applies to both physical stores and its online platform. Customers can access the offers across the retailer’s nationwide store network and through its official website. The company stated that strong customer response during the initial sale period led to the decision to extend the campaign.

The retailer has not shared sales numbers related to the Apple Days event. It has, however, indicated that the extension is aimed at addressing continued demand for Apple products.

What Customers Should Know Before Buying?

The Apple Days sale will remain active until January 8 or until stocks last. Vijay Sales has advised customers to check product availability before making purchases. Prices and offers are subject to change based on bank terms, exchange conditions, and regional stock availability.

Apple Products Continue to See Strong Demand in India

Apple devices continue to record steady demand in the Indian market. Retailers frequently introduce limited-period sales to attract buyers. Vijay Sales, which operates more than 160 stores across India, regularly partners with Apple for promotional campaigns during key shopping periods.

