Vijay Sales’ Freedom Sale: iPhone 14 Available At Rs 42,900; Check Best Deals On Smart TVs And Other Gadgets

New Delhi: Vijay Sales, one of the most popular retail stores in India, is celebrating Independence Day with a big sale on electronics, home appliances, and more. The retail chain is offering discounts of up to 50% on select products, as well as cashback offers and no-cost EMI options. During the event, shoppers can expect to find unbeatable deals, massive discounts, and exclusive offers on a wide range of products. From electronics to home appliances to fashion, there will be something for everyone.

Vijay Sales’ Freedom Sale: Major Highlights

One of the highlights of the sale is the price cut on the iPhone 14 and other Apple products. The iPhone 14, 128GB, which usually costs Rs 79,900, is now available at a starting price of Rs 69,900. In addition, customers can get a flat cashback of Rs 4000 with HDFC Bank cards. If customers choose to exchange their existing smartphones at Vijay Sales stores with an exchange value of Rs 15,000 or above, they will receive an additional Rs 8,000 discount. This results in a total discount of up to Rs 37,000, making the final price of the iPhone 14, 128GB, Rs 42,900, as per a report in the Mint.

Nothing Phone (2) Available

As part of its distinctive smartphone deals, Vijay Sales has now announced that the Nothing Phone (2) is now accessible at all of its physical retail locations across the country.

Huge Deals on Home Appliances

You can avail discounts on a wide range of washing machines, starting at Rs 8,990. Vacuum cleaners may be purchased for Rs 1,899 with discounts of up to 60%. Dishwashers starting at Rs 20,990 are also available at a discount of up to 60%. While water geysers start at Rs 499, irons and garment steamers can be purchased for Rs 3,399 each.

Deals on Smart TVs

Vijay Sales is offering great deals on smart TVs, starting at just Rs 16,990. You can also get soundbars and home theaters starting at Rs 1,699 and party speakers starting at Rs 7,399.

Contest In Collaboration With Paytm

In addition to the discounts, Vijay Sales is also running a contest in association with Paytm. Vijay Sales is giving away Apple Watches and movie tickets to shoppers who participate in its Mega Freedom Sale. To enter, simply shop for electronics on EMI via Paytm at a Vijay Sales store.

Thirty lucky winners will be randomly selected to receive an Apple Watch, and all shoppers will receive a guaranteed movie ticket voucher. The sale is running from August 10th to August 16th, so don’t miss your chance to win big, the report said.

