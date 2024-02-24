Home

Technology

Vimarsh 2023, National 5G Hackathon Held For Law Enforcement Agencies

Start-ups & Institutions Demonstrated 5G Use Case PoCs focusing on Law Enforcement Agencies at DoT funded 5G Test Bed site, IIT Madras.

The demonstrations took place in the presence of esteemed Jury Members, both physically and virtually.

5G Hackathon: The Telecom Centres of Excellence (TCoE) India of the SRI unit of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conducted the Vimarsh 2023 5G Hackathon. The Hackathon aimed to address critical issues and explore innovative solutions for Law Enforcement Agencies, address challenges faced by them and promote innovation in the field.

As part of the third and final phase of screening, conducted on 21 and 22 February 2024, 22 out of 23 startups and institutes presented Use Case Proof of Concepts (PoC) at the DoT-funded IIT Madras 5G Testbed. The demonstrations took place in the presence of esteemed Jury Members, both physically and virtually.

The distinguished Jury members were drawn from prestigious institutions including National Forensic Sciences University, Goa, Central Detective Training Institute Jaipur, IIT Patna, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (14C), IIT Jodhpur, IIT Delhi, Security Assurance, IITM, Standards-R&D-Innovation, Memberships Development & Start-ups Strategy in TSDSI, National Cybercrime Research & Innovation Center (NCR&IC), Cyber Security Association of India, BPR&D and DoT.

The Jury evaluated the physical demonstration of Automated drones, use cases related to AR/VR, Surveillance & Investigation, Evidence collection, Emergency response, Intelligent Traffic Management system, 5G metadata analysis, Geo-fencing, AI-based FIR filing etc. More details are available at Vimarsh 5G Hackathon 2023 tcoe.in. Impactful solutions that emerged included Drone-based surveillance safety and security, AI-assisted FIR filing, geofencing solutions for crime scene investigation, AR-based training through crime scene recreation, and AI-based Data analytics & data processing App for predictive policing, etc.

.