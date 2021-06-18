New Delhi : Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand VingaJoy introduces its latest offering in the TWS earbuds category with the launch of VingaJoy BT-210 JAZZ BUDS 2.0 TWS Earbuds. Priced at Rs. 1,999, the newly launched TWS earbuds offers features such as TruBass Technology and a 360-degree surround sound support complimented with soft silicone earbuds. Also Read - Milkha Singh Battles "Rough Day", Oxygen Saturation Level Dips

VingaJoy BT-210 JAZZ is very light weight and offers hand-free talk while doing sports or driving. It comes along with the digital battery display and ensuring the users went to charge their product. It also has an Independent CPU which helps in delivering crystal clear sound and deep bass.

The earbuds provide a playtime up to 15 hours in a single charge. This sporty design, sleek and super comfortable bluetooth device aims to offer stunning crystal-clear sound quality and also provides ultimate comfort to the ears while tuning to music or attending work calls. It offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has physical buttons on each earbud.

“The VingaJoy JAZZ BUDS TWS Earbuds are designed keeping the present working conditions where the customer seeks uninterrupted audio delivery along with premium styling, all at a very affordable price range. These TWS earbuds are ergonomically designed for an all-day comfort using ultra-soft sweat-resistant silicone tips that can also be used outdoors when commuting or even during workouts,” said Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy.

Available with a 6 months warranty, VingaJoy BT-210 JAZZ BUDS 2.0 Wireless Earbuds is available in classic white colour at your nearest Retail Stores.