Vintage Fever: This Unsealed First-Generation iPhone Sold For ₹32 Lakh. Deets Inside

New Delhi: We have seen people going crazy for iPhones. The loyalty of Apple fans has grown consistently year after year. Recently, the handset's craze was seen at LCG auctions when a sealed iPhone, which was launched in 2007, was sold for over USD 39,000 (about Rs 32 lakh). In 2007, the tech giant launched the first generation iPhone at a price of USD 599 (about Rs 49,719).

At the auction, the final bidding price was USD 39,339 — 65 times more than the original price. For the unversed, the original bid was at USD 2,500 (Rs 2,05,500), however, it touched USD 10,000 (Rs 8,21,990) and remained the same for two days. After 28 different bids, the price climbed fiercely.

iPhone Features

The iPhone came with 8GB storage and sported a 2-megapixel camera.

It had a 3.5-inch TFT display, iOS 3, and a 3.5mm jack.

The device came with Li-Ion 1400 mAh, non-removable battery.\

Confirming the authenticity of the unopened box in a statement, the auctioneer on its official website said, "This factory sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition. Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. All original – no aftermarket stickers or UPC labels on this one. Brand new, never activated. Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example."