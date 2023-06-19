Home

People Working With AI Feel Lonely, Lack Sleep, Consume Alcohol Regularly: Study

According to a report, it was found that humans would not be able to stop AI from taking decisions of its own free will.

Developers and researchers believe that one day AI will become so powerful that it will be difficult for humans to control it. (Representational image: unsplash.com)

Artificial Intelligence Adverse Effects: A new study has revealed that working with Artificial Intelligence (AI) can prove to be dangerous for people. The study said that people who work with Artificial Intelligence (AI) feel lonely, find it very difficult to sleep or don’t sleep at all, and consume alcohol at least once a day (mostly after work).

Loneliness And Sense Of Belonging

Researchers at the University of Georgia conducted four experiments in the USA, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The research was conducted for three weeks on 166 people working with AI in a Taiwanese biomedical company. During this, the topics discussed included loneliness, a sense of belonging, and attachment anxiety. Their family members told that the participants do not sleep after returning from work and they consume alcohol.

People Working With Artificial Intelligence Always Ready To Help

The research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology revealed that people working with AI are always ready to help. Researchers believe that this is because these people want to be socially active and they try to interact with people by offering help. The same result was also seen in the experiments conducted in property management companies and tech companies in America, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

How To Avoid This?

Researcher Pok Man Tang says, “Tech companies can make such AI which has human voice features so that those working with them do not feel that they are working with a machine. Work should be done to give people a feel of human interaction. Apart from this, people should spend a minimum of time with AI. They should be given opportunities to socialize.”

AI Will Take Decisions At Will; Humans Will Not Be Able To Stop

The development of AI is happening very fast. But developers and researchers believe that one day AI will become so powerful that it will be difficult for humans to control it.

According to a report published in “Business Insider” in September 2021, Max Planck, a research institute in Germany, conducted a study on this in which it was found that humans would not be able to stop AI from taking decisions of its own free will.

