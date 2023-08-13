Home

Independence Day Sale: Vivo Offers Upto Rs 7,000 Discount On Select Smartphones; Check All Details

Vivo is celebrating Independence Day with a week-long sale on its smartphones. The sale is live now and will run until August 16.

New Delhi: India’s leading smartphone brand, Vivo, is celebrating Independence Day with a massive sale on its X-series, V-series, and Y-series smartphones. The sale is live now on Vivo’s official website and will run until August 15, 2023. Vivo is celebrating Independence Day with a huge sale on its smartphones. The sale is live now and will run until August 16. The offers are available at all authorized retail stores in the country.

Smartphones Available At Discount

During the sale, you can get up to Rs 7,000 off on select Vivo smartphones. Here are some of the smartphones on which the best deals are available:

V21e 5G: Available from Rs 24,990 onwards

Y12G: Available from Rs 10,990 onwards

Y53s: Available from Rs 19,490 onwards

Y20A (2021): Available from Rs 11,990 onwards

Y72 5G: Available from Rs 20,990 onwards

X60 Pro: Available from Rs 49,990 onwards

X60: Available from Rs 37,990 onwards

V20 SE: Available from Rs 19,990

V20: Available from Rs 21,990

X50: Available from Rs 36,990

V21 5G: Available from Rs 29,990 onwards

V19: Available from Rs 23,990

Y51A: Available from Rs 17,990

Y12s: Available from Rs 10,990

Y31: Available from Rs 16,490

Y20G– Available from Rs 13,990

Vivos’ Market Leadership

Vivo is now the leading smartphone brand in India, according to a recent report by IDC. Vivo captured a 16% market share in the second quarter of 2023, up from 7.4% in the previous year. This is a significant increase and has helped Vivo displace Samsung as the market leader. Samsung is now in second place with a 15.7% market share, while Realme is in third place with 12.6% and has experienced a significant downgrade in market share of 29.8% compared to the previous year, as per a report in Kalingatv.

Vivos’ Reason for Success

The IDC report attributes Vivo’s success to the launch of its V-series models. These models have been popular with consumers due to their stylish design and good camera performance. Here are the models which come under Vivo’s V Series:

vivo V11 Pro

vivo V11

vivo V7 Plus

vivo V5 Plus

vivo V7

vivo V20 2021

vivo V9 Youth

vivo V5s

vivo V3

vivo V3 Max

