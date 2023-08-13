Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Independence Day Sale: Vivo Offers Upto Rs 7,000 Discount On Select Smartphones; Check All Details
Vivo is celebrating Independence Day with a week-long sale on its smartphones. The sale is live now and will run until August 16.
New Delhi: India’s leading smartphone brand, Vivo, is celebrating Independence Day with a massive sale on its X-series, V-series, and Y-series smartphones. The sale is live now on Vivo’s official website and will run until August 15, 2023. Vivo is celebrating Independence Day with a huge sale on its smartphones. The sale is live now and will run until August 16. The offers are available at all authorized retail stores in the country.
Smartphones Available At Discount
During the sale, you can get up to Rs 7,000 off on select Vivo smartphones. Here are some of the smartphones on which the best deals are available:
- V21e 5G: Available from Rs 24,990 onwards
- Y12G: Available from Rs 10,990 onwards
- Y53s: Available from Rs 19,490 onwards
- Y20A (2021): Available from Rs 11,990 onwards
- Y72 5G: Available from Rs 20,990 onwards
- X60 Pro: Available from Rs 49,990 onwards
- X60: Available from Rs 37,990 onwards
- V20 SE: Available from Rs 19,990
- V20: Available from Rs 21,990
- X50: Available from Rs 36,990
- V21 5G: Available from Rs 29,990 onwards
- V19: Available from Rs 23,990
- Y51A: Available from Rs 17,990
- Y12s: Available from Rs 10,990
- Y31: Available from Rs 16,490
- Y20G– Available from Rs 13,990
Vivos’ Market Leadership
Vivo is now the leading smartphone brand in India, according to a recent report by IDC. Vivo captured a 16% market share in the second quarter of 2023, up from 7.4% in the previous year. This is a significant increase and has helped Vivo displace Samsung as the market leader. Samsung is now in second place with a 15.7% market share, while Realme is in third place with 12.6% and has experienced a significant downgrade in market share of 29.8% compared to the previous year, as per a report in Kalingatv.
Vivos’ Reason for Success
The IDC report attributes Vivo’s success to the launch of its V-series models. These models have been popular with consumers due to their stylish design and good camera performance. Here are the models which come under Vivo’s V Series:
- vivo V11 Pro
- vivo V11
- vivo V7 Plus
- vivo V5 Plus
- vivo V7
- vivo V20 2021
- vivo V9 Youth
- vivo V5s
- vivo V3
- vivo V3 Max
