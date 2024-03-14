Home

VIVO Launches New iQOO Z9 Gaming Smartphone In India | Know Price, Specs, Features Here

How good is the iQOO Z9 smartphone and what are its features?

iQOO Z9 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform.

New Delhi: Vivo-owned iQOO launched its latest addition of smartphones, the iQOO Z9 on March 12, 2024. The gaming smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, a 120Hz AMOLED display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a 5000mAh battery for extended gaming sessions. Additionally, the phone boasts dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. The Z9 has scored over 800 thousand AnTuTu points, making it a fast and efficient device for gaming enthusiasts.

Here are all the details on the latest launch by iQOO, including the specs, features and price of the Z9.

iQOO Z9: Specifications and Features

The iQOO Z9 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to cater to gaming enthusiasts and photography lovers. Belo are its complete specs and details

Processor: The iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 CPU, known for its high performance and efficiency.

Display: It features a 120Hz AMOLED display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits, ensuring a smooth and vibrant visual experience.

Camera: The smartphone boasts a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharp and stable photos. It also offers Super Night Mode for low-light photography and supports day portrait shots with zoom options .

Battery: With a 5000mAh battery, the iQOO Z9 provides ample power for extended usage .

Design: The device comes in two colour options: – Brushed Green and Graphene Blue – featuring flat edges and a brushed pattern at the back for a stylish look .

Audio: To enhance the audio experience, the phone is equipped with a dual stereo speaker setup .

Benchmark Performance: The iQOO Z9 scores over 7.3L on the AnTuTu benchmarking website, making it one of the fastest devices in its segment. It also features a Mali-G610 MP4 GPU for enhanced graphics performance.

iQOO Z9: Price and Availability in India

The iQOO Z9 is available in India starting at a price of Rs 19,999. This base model comes with 128GB of internal storage and is offered in two colour options. The smartphone was launched on March 12, with sales starting on March 13 for Amazon Prime members and a launch sale for non-Prime members on March 14. Additionally, there is a flat Rs 2,000 discount for ICICI cardholders.

iQOO Z9 Review: Value For Money?

The iQOO Z9 has been reviewed as a great value-for-money option, especially for gamers and power-hungry users on a budget. The smartphone is praised for its performance, good pricing, long battery life, nice display, and a capable primary camera. It also offers a master switch for disabling bloatware. While the device lacks an ultrawide camera and still has some bloatware present, it is considered a compelling choice in its price range.

Overall, the iQOO Z9 stands out for its fast performance under Rs 20,000, impressive primary camera with OIS, great AMOLED display, and good battery life. Despite minor drawbacks like the absence of an ultrawide camera and some bloatware, the iQOO Z9 is recommended as one of the best options in its price segment.

