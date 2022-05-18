New Delhi: The Chinese technology giant Vivo has raised curtain from its much-awaited smartphones Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 in India. To recall, the company had earlier launched the smartphones in China and Malaysia. The vanilla X80 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and the Vivo X80 Pro arrives in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.Also Read - Vivo X80 Series India Launch Date Announced: Check Specifications, Expected Price Here
The Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 are equipped with an advanced imaging system that has been co-engineered by Zeiss, bringing features like Cinematic Style Bokeh, Cinematic Video Bokeh, and 360-degree horizon level stabilisation.
Those who are interested much also note that these smartphones have a dedicated Vivo V1+ imaging chip that adds AI Video Enhancement for great low-light photography and videography.
Vivo X80 Pro Price and Feature:
- The Vivo X80 Pro costs Rs. 79,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
- The Vivo X80 Pro will be available in Cosmic Black
- The Smartphone will go on sale beginning from May 25
- Both the smartphone will be available via Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and retail stores across India.
- This flagship handset has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2K (1,440×3,200 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
- The Vivo X80 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12-based OriginOS.
- The Vivo X80 Pro features a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GNV primary sensor
- It features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Infrared (IR) blaster wireless connectivity options.
- It packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
Camera:
- Vivo X80 Pro is packed with 48-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX598 shooter, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor with a portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped ultra-telephoto lens.
- There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.45 aperture.
- The Vivo X80 Pro measures 164.57×75.30×9.10mm in dimensions and weighs about 219 grams. Furthermore, it has IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Vivo X80 Price and Features
- Vivo X80 is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.
- Vivo X80 will come in Cosmic Black and Urban Blue.
- Both of these Vivo handsets will go on sale beginning from May 25.
- Vivo X80 will be available via Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and retail stores across India.
- The Vivo X80 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
- The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.
- It boots Android 12 with an OriginOS Ocean skin on top.
- The Vivo X80 also features an under-display fingerprint sensor.
- It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging technology.
- This handset measures 164.95×75.23×8.78mm and weighs around 206g.
Camera:
- The latest Vivo smartphone is packed with triple rear camera setup is highlighted by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor with an f/1.75 aperture lens that offers optical image stabilisation (OIS).
- This setup also features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/1.98 aperture.
- The smartphone also sports a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout on the front to store the 32-megapixel selfie shooter.