New Delhi: The Chinese technology giant Vivo has raised curtain from its much-awaited smartphones Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 in India. To recall, the company had earlier launched the smartphones in China and Malaysia. The vanilla X80 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and the Vivo X80 Pro arrives in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 are equipped with an advanced imaging system that has been co-engineered by Zeiss, bringing features like Cinematic Style Bokeh, Cinematic Video Bokeh, and 360-degree horizon level stabilisation.

Those who are interested much also note that these smartphones have a dedicated Vivo V1+ imaging chip that adds AI Video Enhancement for great low-light photography and videography.

Vivo X80 Pro Price and Feature:

The Vivo X80 Pro costs Rs. 79,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Vivo X80 Pro will be available in Cosmic Black

The Smartphone will go on sale beginning from May 25

Both the smartphone will be available via Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and retail stores across India.

This flagship handset has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2K (1,440×3,200 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The Vivo X80 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12-based OriginOS.

The Vivo X80 Pro features a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GNV primary sensor

It features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Infrared (IR) blaster wireless connectivity options.

It packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Camera:

Vivo X80 Pro is packed with 48-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX598 shooter, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor with a portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped ultra-telephoto lens.

There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo X80 Pro measures 164.57×75.30×9.10mm in dimensions and weighs about 219 grams. Furthermore, it has IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X80 Price and Features

Vivo X80 is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Vivo X80 will come in Cosmic Black and Urban Blue.

Both of these Vivo handsets will go on sale beginning from May 25.

Vivo X80 will be available via Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and retail stores across India.

The Vivo X80 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

It boots Android 12 with an OriginOS Ocean skin on top.

The Vivo X80 also features an under-display fingerprint sensor.

It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging technology.

This handset measures 164.95×75.23×8.78mm and weighs around 206g.

Camera: