Vivo Pad Air With 11.5-Inch 144Hz Display Announced | Check Key Specifications Here

The tablet is claimed to be lightweight. According to the Weibo post, the tablet will weigh 530 grams and measure 6.67mm in thickness.

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Vivo has officially introduced Vivo Pad Air in China by the company’s vice president Jia Jingdong on Weibo. Those who are interested must note that the tablet has been announced to come in three different colour options. The company has also confirmed the specifications and other details. Vivo’s vice president Jia Jingdong has shared a note on his Weibo handle as he announced the latest Vivo Pad Air in China.

However, the price, availability, and storage options for the tablet are yet to be revealed.

Vivo Pad Air: Here are some of the key features

Vivo Pad Air weighs only 530 grams and packs an 8,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The latest offering from the Chinese manufacturer will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC.

It will sport an 11.5-inch display with a 2.8K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The tablet will come in three colour variants — Free Blue, Brave Pink, and Easy Silver.

The Vivo Pad Air will run Android 13-based OriginOS 3.

It will sport an 11.5-inch 2.8K (2800×1968 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The tablet will feature a 3:2 aspect ratio and P3 wide colour gamut.

It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with an Adreno 550 GPU.

Additionally, the device will pack an 8,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

The tablet is claimed to feature a quad-speaker setup with super audio computed sound effects.

The new Vivo Pad Air will get a metal body that is fingerprint resistant.

The company is yet to announce several other features of the tablet, including the camera specifications, RAM and storage configurations.

The pricing details of the tablet are expected to be announced at the time of its official launch.

