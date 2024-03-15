Home

Vivo T3 5G Launch Confirmed In India; Here’s What To Expect: Features, Specs, Price, More

The Vivo T3 5G is expected to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor chipset.

Vivo T3 is set to launch in India on March 21, 2024.

New Delhi: After the last release of the V30 series in India, Vivo is gearing up for another launch of its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo T3. The smartphone is confirmed to launch in the Indian market on March 21, 2024. Vivo has confirmed that the phone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. Some of the key specifications of the Vivo T3 5G include a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 8GB RAM, a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and more. The expected price for the Vivo T3 5G is around Rs. 20,000, and it will be available in crystal flake and cosmic blue shades.

Here are all the complete details on the upcoming Vivo T3 smartphone to be launched in India.

Vivo T3 Launch, Pricing and Availability

The Vivo T3 smartphone is expected to launch in India with two variants: the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starting at Rs 18,999, and the Pro model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starting at Rs 21,990. The Vivo T3 5G is confirmed to debut on March 21 in India, speculating a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 lens, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. The phone will be available in crystal flake and cosmic blue shades, and it will be sold exclusively via Flipkart.

Vivo T3: Expected Features and Specifications

The Vivo T3 smartphone is expected to come with impressive features and specifications. Here are some of the expected specifications and features of the Vivo T3:

Display : The Vivo T3 is rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800 nits of brightness .

. Processor : It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC .

. RAM and Storage : The phone is likely to offer 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB, with the Extended RAM 3.0 feature for additional storage allocation .

. Camera : The Vivo T3 may sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera, OIS support, and a 16MP front camera for selfies .

. Battery : Expect a 5000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support for fast charging .

Other Features : The smartphone could include Dual Stereo speakers, IP54 Dust and Water resistance, support for up to 1TB expansion via microSD card, and compatibility with 10 5G bands.

Recent Vivo Releases: Vivo V30 Series

The Vivo V30 and V30 Pro smartphones are part of the recently launched Vivo V30 series in India. With a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera in addition to a 50MP front camera, the base Vivo V30 has two cameras on its back. The more expensive Vivo V30 Pro, on the other hand, has a triple camera configuration with Zeiss branding, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP portrait sensor. The front and rear cameras on both phones are capable of recording 4K films. The Vivo V30 series features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W FlashCharge, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It is powered by an Android 14-based operating system called FunTouch OS 14. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the regular Vivo V30 costs Rs 33,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model of the Vivo V30 Pro starts at Rs 41,999.

