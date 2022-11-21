Vivo Teases Vivo X90 Specifications Ahead of Launch | Check Details Here

As per the company, the Vivo X90 will feature a triple rear camera setup which is headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor.

Vivo X90 (Pricebaba)

Chinese technology giant Vivo has revealed the specifications of its upcoming Vivo X90. The handset will be launched in China on November 22. The smartphone will support 120W fast charging and be offered with two display options – BOE Q9 and the Samsung E6 panel.

This smartphone is said to come with support for 120W fast charging and two different display options. The Samsung E6 and BOE Q9 display options are said to feature support for 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

Vivo X90: Here are the features

The smartphone surfaced on the TENAA database

The smartphone is expected to come with a Dimensity 9200 processor.

The smartphone will house a triple rear camera setup which will be headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor along with two 12MP secondary camera sensors.

Reportedly, the smartphone could sport a 32MP camera sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.

Reports earlier suggested that the smartphone will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 2800×1260 pixel resolution.

The display may have a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, the phone may run on OriginOS 3 based on Android 13.

The device may pack LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, Vivo X90 is said to offer a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP portrait sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

For selfies, it may have a 32MP camera at the front. The handset is said to house a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.