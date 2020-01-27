Beijing: Chinese handset maker Vivo is set to introduce a premium smartphone under the iQOO sub-brand in India next month.

The brand, which has focused on the Chinese market, is planning to expand presence to more markets. The global expansion would begin next month, when it would launch its first flagship phone in India, Android Central reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the smartphone player created history by grabbing the second spot in the Indian smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Vivo captured 21 per cent market share to reach the second spot as Samsung slipped to third place with 19 per cent market share. Xiaomi topped with 27 per cent market share, according to Counterpoint Research.

OPPO and Realme were other players in the top 5, with 12 per cent and 8 per cent market share, respectively.

Vivo grew 76 per cent (year-on-year) in 2019 and 134 per cent in Q4, driven by good performance of its budget segment series.