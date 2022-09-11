Vivo V25 5G Launch: Chinese technology giant Vivo is all set to launch Vivo V25 5G in India. According to the company, the smartphone will be unveiled on September 15 (Thursday) at 12pm. “Experience the magical world of vivo V25. A phone that provides you with delightful experiences. Launching on 15th Sept at 12 PM. Block your date & get ready to #DelightEveryMoment,” Vivo’s tweet reads.Also Read - Chinese Smartphones to be BANNED in India? Govt Issues BIG Statement

With the launch of Vivo V25 5G, the company will be extending its V series smartphone range in India. The phone will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart along with official Vivo store and retail stores across the country. According to the reports, the latest Vivo V25 5G is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000 in India.

The phone may be offered in two models. The base variant may pack 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Another model may have 12GB RAM paired with 256GB storage capacity.

Here are some of the expected specifications of Vivo V25 5G: