Vivo to Launch Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro on Jan 4: Check Expected Features, Price, Specifications

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro will start from 3,999 yuan (roughly Rs 46,000) and 4,999 yuan (about Rs 58,000) in China. It is expected that the pricing will likely be on a higher side than the converted prices in India.

New Delhi: Vivo on Tuesday announced that it will launch its next-generation flagship smartphone series in India. The company in a statement said it will launch Vivo X100 series on January 4, 2024 and it has started sending out invites for the launch of Vivo X100 series.

“Mark your calendars to witness xtreme imagination and experience the next level of imaging with the all-new vivo X100 series in India. Catch the virtual launch on Thursday, January 4th, 2024, at 12 noon,” reads the invite.

Notably, the Chinese phone-maker has already launched the smartphones in China and is expected to launch the same variants in India.

Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro: Check, Price, feature, specifications

Vivo said both editions of the Vivo X100 will come with identical 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED displays, featuring a resolution of 1260p and a variable refresh rate spanning from 1 to 120Hz. These notable displays will have brightness of 3,000 nits and utilize 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

These two phones are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors and house a 32MP front-facing camera within the punch-hole cutout. Apart from this, these two models carry an IP68 rating, ensuring protection against dust and water.

Vivo X100 will offer users two storage configurations – 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB, while the X100 Pro is exclusively available in a 16GB+512GB configuration. The X100 Pro distinguishes itself with a larger 5,400mAh battery compared to the 5,000mAh capacity of the X100. Charging capabilities differ, with the

Vivo X100 Pro: Chek Details

Vivo X100 features a 50MP 1/1.49-inch main camera, accompanied by a 64MP 70mm f/2.6 telephoto camera and the same 50MP 15mm ultrawide camera found on the X100 Pro. The camera setup also incorporates Zeiss lenses, it utilizes the last-gen V2 imaging chip.

Vivo X100, X100 Pro: Check Expected Price In India

