Vivo V25 Pro: Chinese technology giant Vivo has made Vivo V25 Pro official in India. The latest Vivo smartphone was launched at an online event on Wednesday. According to the company, the Key highlight of the smartphone is the colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design. It is offered in two colour options.Also Read - Oppo Launches Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras | Check Specifications Here

The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and supports 5G network. Vivo V25 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹35,999. The phone’s base model packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Another variant is equipped with 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and is priced at ₹39,999. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G To Be Launched On This Date | Check Expected Price, Specifications Here

Vivo V25 Pro: Key Specifications

Vivo V25 Pro has a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution of 2376×1080 pixels.

The handset runs on the company’s own Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

The latest Vivo smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor

It packs up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For optics, the smartphone features 64MP primary camera (f/1.89 aperture) on the rear.

It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture).

At the front, the handset has a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.

Major highlight of the smartphone is the colour changing glass on the back.

Connectivity features on Vivo V5 Pro are dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The device is backed by a 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Pure Black and Sailing Blue are the colour variants of the phone.

Interested buyers may note that the all-new smartphone can be purchased online via Flipkart and Vivo online store along with retail stores from August 25. The device can also be pre-booked with a discount of ₹3,500 using HDFC Bank credit/debit card. The offer will be valid on EMI purchases as well. Vivo is also giving an exchange offer of up to ₹3,000. Pre-booking will start at 3:00pm today. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 And iPhone 13 Massive Discount on Offer. You Can Save Up To Rs 6,000. Here's How