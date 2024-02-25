Home

Technology

Vivo V30, V30 Pro Launch Confirmed: Check Expected Features, Specs, Price Here

Vivo V30, V30 Pro Launch Confirmed: Check Expected Features, Specs, Price Here

After the launch of Y200e smartphones, Vivo has confirmed to launch the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro series. Here are all the expected details on the upcoming launch.

The Vivo V30 and V30 Pro is claimed to be the slimmest phone of 2024 by the company. (Image: Vivo)

New Delhi: Vivo, a brand that consistently pushes the envelope in smartphone technology, has unveiled its latest lineup for 2024, with the Vivo Y200e, X100, and X100 Pro. The brand promises to focus on innovation, performance, and user experience, aiming to captivate fans worldwide. Here are all the details on yet another series confirmed by Vivo, the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro, which is set to debut in March, 2024.

Trending Now

Vivo V30 and V30 Pro: Expected Features and Specifications

You may like to read

Vivo V30

Display : The Vivo V30 is rumoured to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate . Expect vibrant colours and smooth animations for an immersive viewing experience.

: The Vivo V30 is rumoured to sport a with a . Expect vibrant colours and smooth animations for an immersive viewing experience. Performance : Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the V30 will offer 8 GB of RAM . Gamers and multitaskers alike will appreciate its seamless performance.

: Powered by the chipset, the V30 will offer . Gamers and multitaskers alike will appreciate its seamless performance. Camera : The triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP lenses , promises stunning photography. A 50 MP front camera ensures crisp selfies.

: The triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring , promises stunning photography. A ensures crisp selfies. Battery : A robust 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support keeps you connected throughout the day.

: A robust with fast charging support keeps you connected throughout the day. Other Features: USB Type-C port, in-display fingerprint scanner, and AI enhancements.

Vivo V30 Pro

Display : The V30 Pro is expected to share similar display specifications with the V30.

: The V30 Pro is expected to share similar display specifications with the V30. Performance : With the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and 8 GB of RAM , the V30 Pro aims for top-tier performance.

: With the same processor and , the V30 Pro aims for top-tier performance. Camera : The Pro variant may introduce additional camera features or improvements.

: The Pro variant may introduce additional camera features or improvements. Battery : Anticipate a similar 5000 mAh battery for extended usage.

: Anticipate a similar for extended usage. Other Features: Expect premium build quality, 5G connectivity, and enhanced gaming capabilities.

Vivo V30, V30 Pro: Availability and Price

The Vivo V30 and V30 Pro are anticipated to hit the shelves in March 2024 and May 2024, respectively. As for pricing, the Vivo V30 is expected to be priced at approximately Rs 33,990, while the V30 Pro’s price is yet to be officially confirmed. Fans can’t wait to get their hands on these feature-packed smartphones and experience Vivo’s commitment to excellence.

Vivo’s Latest Releases Of 2024

Vivo recently released a series of smartphones in the beginning of 2024, including the budget-friendly Vivo Y200e 5G smartphones, the Vivo X100 smartphones, and the Vivo X100 Pro flagship smartphone. Here is a glimpse of the releases.

Vivo Y200e 5G

Vivo Y200e 5G combines style, durability, and cutting-edge features. Here’s what you need to know:

Design : The Y200e 5G boasts an elegant EcoFiber Leather finish with a 3D embossed line texture on the rear. It’s both fashionable and functional, ensuring a soft yet resilient design.

: The Y200e 5G boasts an elegant finish with a 3D embossed line texture on the rear. It’s both fashionable and functional, ensuring a soft yet resilient design. Display : Experience smooth visuals on the 120 Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED Display . With a brightness of up to 1200 nits, every detail comes alive, even under sunlight. The screen-to-body ratio is an impressive 91.90%.

: Experience smooth visuals on the . With a brightness of up to 1200 nits, every detail comes alive, even under sunlight. The screen-to-body ratio is an impressive 91.90%. Performance : Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, the Y200e 5G delivers blazing speeds while maintaining efficient power usage. Plus, the 5400mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance.

: Powered by the chipset, the Y200e 5G delivers blazing speeds while maintaining efficient power usage. Plus, the 5400mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance. Camera : Capture magical moments with the ZEISS APO Certified Telephoto Camera . Whether it’s a stunning sunset or a multifocal portrait, the Y200e 5G excels.

: Capture magical moments with the . Whether it’s a stunning sunset or a multifocal portrait, the Y200e 5G excels. Protection: The phone is rated IP54 for splash, water, and dust resistance, making it reliable in various situations.

Vivo X100, X100 Pro

The Vivo X100 and X100 Pro redefine smartphone photography. Here’s what sets them apart:

ZEISS Camera Technology : Both models feature ZEISS lenses, ensuring exceptional image quality. The X100 Pro, in particular, boasts an APO Floating Telephoto Camera and the industry’s largest sensor.

: Both models feature ZEISS lenses, ensuring exceptional image quality. The X100 Pro, in particular, boasts an and the industry’s largest sensor. Performance : Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, these phones offer seamless multitasking and smooth viewing on their 6.7-inch AMOLED panels.

: Powered by the chipset, these phones offer seamless multitasking and smooth viewing on their 6.7-inch AMOLED panels. Battery : The X100 Pro’s dual-cell series connection provides a whopping 5400mAh capacity, while the X100 offers a typical 2700mAh capacity.

: The X100 Pro’s dual-cell series connection provides a whopping 5400mAh capacity, while the X100 offers a typical 2700mAh capacity. Fast Charging: With 100W Dual-Cell FlashCharge, you’ll never run out of power.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.